"I feel bad for him" - Sean O'Malley reacts to Jon Jones' arrest

Sean O'Malley reacted to Jon Jones' arrest in the latest episode of his podcast uploaded to his YouTube channel.

Jon Jones was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 24. This happened just a few hours after he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his first fight against Alexander Gustafsson.

While reacting to this news on The BrO'Malley Show, 'Sugar' said:

"Speaking of looking good and steps ahead and just dominant. Jon Jones is 1-0 this year, that's f***** up... it sucks. I don't feel like I'm in a position to even judge. I don't know what's going on in his mind or I don't know what's going on in his life. Like obviously he shouldn't have done that. Obviously that's f***** up, obviously he knows that. Dude when you're drunk, it's not your true self. You're f****** drunk dude... like dude, who knows what he's dealing with? Not okay, 100%. Should definitely get punished for it. I don't know if he's necessarily a piece of s*** bad guy. He needs help dude… you can't beat on your boo."

Catch Sean O'Malley's take on Jon Jones' arrest below:

'Sugar' went on to say that he feels bad for Jones and that the former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion needs help. He went on to clarify that he's never hit anyone when he was drunk.

UFC president Dana White and UFC stars including Israel Adesanya, Henry Cejudo, Anthony Smith, Demetrious Johnson, and Valentina Shevchenko have also recently reacted to Jon Jones' arrest.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Jon Jones allegedly pulled a woman’s hair and headbutted a police car, causing damage to the vehicle, according to the arrest report from the Las Vegas Metro PD. More coming to @espn Jon Jones allegedly pulled a woman’s hair and headbutted a police car, causing damage to the vehicle, according to the arrest report from the Las Vegas Metro PD. More coming to @espn.

Why was Jon Jones arrested recently?

Jon Jones was recently arrested on charges of battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. The incident marked Jones' fourth arrest since 2012.

The 34-year-old has previously been arrested for DUI, firing a gunshot while under the influence of alcohol and, most infamously, a major hit-and-run case. Jon Jones was the first fighter in UFC history to be stripped of his title after he was charged with felonies related to a hit-and-run accident.

'Bones' recently uploaded an Instagram story where he implies that he'll never consume alcohol again:

Oscar Willis @oscarswillis Jon Jones just posted this story, saying he has “too much trauma to consume alcohol” and will “turn this nightmare to the best thing to ever happen in my life.” Jon Jones just posted this story, saying he has “too much trauma to consume alcohol” and will “turn this nightmare to the best thing to ever happen in my life.” https://t.co/LhiFOM5DDx

