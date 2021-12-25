×
Create
Notifications

"That was one of the funniest things" - Sean O'Malley reacts to Nate Diaz making MMA fighter flinch

Sean O&#039;Malley has reacted to Nate Diaz&#039;s fake punch
Sean O'Malley has reacted to Nate Diaz's fake punch
Soumik Datta
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 25, 2021 09:25 AM IST
News

Sean O'Malley has reacted to Nate Diaz's recent incident with a fan at the Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul 2 event.

Diaz was seen throwing a fake punch at a fan at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The fan, who is also an MMA fighter, appeared to have agitated the UFC superstar as he was on his way out of the arena.

Diaz faked a punch at him, which resulted in the latter flinching and spilling his drink. The footage was captured and posted on social media.

Curious to know what incited these Nate Diaz shenanigans last night 🍻 https://t.co/3jqYTHd8xE

Sean O'Malley, in a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, reacted to the viral video by claiming it was one of the funniest things he has ever watched. 'Suga' claimed that if someone like Conor McGregor or anyone else had done the same, it would be a "douchey" move.

O'Malley said:

"Did you see Nate Diaz make that kid flinch? That was one of the funniest things ever happened, dude. If it was like anybody else, if it was Conor but that's kind of a douche but it was Nate and it made it funny. Like what was going through Nate's mind? I don't know, what was going through his mind?"

Check out Sean O'Malley's latest YouTube video below:

Nate Diaz could take on Dustin Poirier in his return to the octagon

Nate Diaz was last seen in the octagon at UFC 263 earlier this year. He fought Leon Edwards in an incredible welterweight bout, one that he almost won in the final round.

In recent weeks, rumors about a potential bout between Diaz and Dustin Poirier have been in circulation. Additionally, both fighters have expressed an interest in fighting each other.

Poirier Vs Diaz at 170lbs in January?! 🤯Take my money!#UFC #MMA https://t.co/JM6MBnJGNa

UFC president Dana White has suggested that the promotion might be interested in booking the fight again if both fighters really want it. In the post-fight press conference following UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus, White said:

"Listen, if that's the fight they want, the fans wanna see, we'll do it."

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz verbally agree to UFC fight next monthmirror.co.uk/sport/other-sp… https://t.co/m4Q7nhKuwd

WATCH: Top 5 unbelievable moments of 2021 in the UFC!

Edited by C. Naik
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी