"That was one of the funniest things" - Sean O'Malley reacts to Nate Diaz making MMA fighter flinch

Sean O'Malley has reacted to Nate Diaz's recent incident with a fan at the Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul 2 event.

Diaz was seen throwing a fake punch at a fan at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The fan, who is also an MMA fighter, appeared to have agitated the UFC superstar as he was on his way out of the arena.

Diaz faked a punch at him, which resulted in the latter flinching and spilling his drink. The footage was captured and posted on social media.

Sean O'Malley, in a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, reacted to the viral video by claiming it was one of the funniest things he has ever watched. 'Suga' claimed that if someone like Conor McGregor or anyone else had done the same, it would be a "douchey" move.

O'Malley said:

"Did you see Nate Diaz make that kid flinch? That was one of the funniest things ever happened, dude. If it was like anybody else, if it was Conor but that's kind of a douche but it was Nate and it made it funny. Like what was going through Nate's mind? I don't know, what was going through his mind?"

Nate Diaz could take on Dustin Poirier in his return to the octagon

Nate Diaz was last seen in the octagon at UFC 263 earlier this year. He fought Leon Edwards in an incredible welterweight bout, one that he almost won in the final round.

In recent weeks, rumors about a potential bout between Diaz and Dustin Poirier have been in circulation. Additionally, both fighters have expressed an interest in fighting each other.

UFC president Dana White has suggested that the promotion might be interested in booking the fight again if both fighters really want it. In the post-fight press conference following UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus, White said:

"Listen, if that's the fight they want, the fans wanna see, we'll do it."

