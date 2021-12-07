"He might have had a couple of shots of Proper 12" - Sean O'Malley recounts his conversation with Conor McGregor at a Dallas Cowboys game

Sean O'Malley recently recalled a meeting he had with Conor McGregor at a Dallas Cowboys game, during which the former two-division champion complimented him on his last fight.

In an interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, 'Sugar' said he looked up to McGregor and wanted to change the sport in a similar manner.

"We were at a Cowboys game. And we happened to be in the same suite... I've watched his whole career play out and learned a lot from him... Conor's the only person I've looked up to and thought, 'Damn! I want to be that big.' I want to change the sport like Conor did... We had a short conversation. It was loud in there... He knows who the 'Sugar' show is. He watches the fights. He said, 'Great performance on your last fight.' It wasn't a long conversation... He might have had a couple of shots of Proper 12 maybe and he's got a thick accent, especially when he's buzzed up a bit."

Watch ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto interview Sean O'Malley below:

Dan Hardy thinks that a fight with Nate Diaz might be next for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is verging on a return to the octagon and is targeting a lightweight title shot. However, former UFC welterweight Dan Hardy believes a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz could be next for the Irishman.

During an appearance on Submission Radio, Hardy stated that McGregor's increase in muscle mass might be an indicator that he's veering towards a fight in the welterweight division.

"I think Conor McGregor may be a little overzealous in his immediate return. I mean, he's looking thick and heavy at the moment. You know, he's a good way from making 155 pounds in my opinion. I think if anything, we're going to see him at 170 pounds, fighting in a Nate Diaz trilogy or something like that. That's in my mind what really sells."

Watch Dan Hardy's appearance on Submission Radio below:

Both Conor McGregor and his coach John Kavanagh have expressed an interest in a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz.

However, if Dustin Poirier manages to dethrone Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, 'The Notorious' star might once again be in contention for a shot at lightweight gold.

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by Harvey Leonard