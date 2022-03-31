"I don't think he wanted to knock him out!" - Sean O'Malley shares his opinion on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Sean O'Malley recently gave his opinion on the infamous incident of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards after the comedian made a joke on stage about the actor's wife.

Rock compared Jada Pinkett Smith to 'G.I. Jane' due to her lack of hair. Pinkett Smith suffers from a hair-loss condition called alopecia.

During a recent interview with host Theo Von on theThis Past Weekend podcast, O'Malley expressed his thoughts about the incident, describing the controversial moment the best he could:

“It was a nice shot. It wasn't loaded up. I mean you couldn't see it coming. It was like boom, it was a direct, open hand so [Will Smith] didn't drop [Chris Rock], which was you know the best case scenario, because I don't think he wanted to knock him out, you know what I mean. I mean, it was a good slap, I thought it was a good shot.”

Check out O'Malley's appearance on This Past Weekend below:

After slapping Rock, the actor screamed, "Keep my wife’s name out of your f*****g mouth.” The incident went viral instantly and has invited a lot of criticism towards both sides.

Henry Cejudo shares his two cents on Sean O'Malley and Paddy Pimblett

Sean O'Malley and Paddy Pimblett bring out a lot of strong reactions from UFC fans around the world. This includes former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo.

On a recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo podcast, Cejudo shared his thoughts on both fighters:

“To me, if you want my honest opinion, I think they both still have to prove themselves. I think Sean’s got more talent, but I think Paddy ‘the pimple face’ has more grit. If they both had a little mixture of each other, that would be the perfect combination.”

Check out Cejudo's opinion on O'Malley and Pimbett on The Triple C & Schmo podcast below:

'Triple C' pointed out that although the two fighters are entertaining, neither has proved themselves in the UFC. According to him, both are looking to climb up their respective divisions and keep growing their names.

