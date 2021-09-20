Watch: Sean O'Malley shares a video of himself deep in conversation with Conor McGregor - but with no sound!

Conor McGregor made an appearance Sunday night at SoFi Stadium for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL match. Sean O'Malley was also present at the game and shared multiple videos from the stadium on his Instagram.

The two UFC fighters bumped into each other and had a tete-a-tete. Sean O'Malley shared a video of his conversation with Conor McGregor. However, there was no sound in the video. As a result, fans were robbed of the opportunity of eavesdropping on the heart-to-heart.

Watch the video below:

Sean O'Malley also shared an image of his and Conor McGregor's honorary jerseys on his Instagram story.

Sean O'Malley shared picture his and Conor McGregor's jersey

Sean O'Malley has often been compared to Conor McGregor because of their similarities. They are both flamboyant in the way they carry themselves. They are also two of the elite strikers in the UFC. O'Malley previously revealed that he watched every McGregor fight and interview. He also said that he took bits and pieces of 'Notorious' to inculcate into his own personality.

Conor McGregor receives honorary Dallas Cowboys jersey

The Irishman has long been a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and has attended games in the past at AT&T Stadium with his family.

Conor McGregor shares a close relationship with team executives. At one point, his wish to fight Dustin Poirier at the Cowboys' home ground was readily accepted by owner Jerry Jones.

Ahead of UFC 257, Conor McGregor proposed that the January 23 fight with Dustin Poirier should take place at the Cowboys Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans!

Then Manny. I accept, Jan 23rd is on!

My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans!

Then Manny. #McGregorSportsandEntertainment

Even though the fight eventually took place at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, it got the approval of Jerry Jones.

"Very much open to it. Very open to it. I’m a real admirer of his. He’s one of the neatest individuals I think I’ve met, period. He has an unbelievable -- to be as physical as he is -- he has an unbelievable personality and charisma. He’s special. It would be quite a day for AT&T Stadium to have him," Jerry Jones said on a radio interview.

After Sunday night's game, the team's management decided to honor the friendship they shared with Conor McGregor. They awarded him an honorary 'Proper 12' jersey of the Dallas Cowboys.

Watch the clip below:

