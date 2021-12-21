Sean Strickland offers explanation for why Jake Paul could KO Tyron Woodley

Sean Strickland offered a unique insight as to why he believes Jake Paul was able to knock Tyron Woodley out in their rematch last Saturday.

Paul, of course, flattened Woodley with a thunderous overhand right after faking a body shot in his rematch with Woodley. It was the first time Woodley had been rendered unconscious since his 2012 title fight against Nate Mardquart in Strikeforce.

History420Bird @History420bird Omg Paul was losing the fight then slept Woodley #WoodleyPaul2 Omg Paul was losing the fight then slept Woodley #WoodleyPaul2 https://t.co/ibzDf4Xw47

Strickland took to Twitter to explain how he believes the finish played out. According to the No.7-ranked UFC middleweight, Woodley's instincts as an amateur wrestler caused him to bite on Paul's feint and leave his head exposed for the power punch. Strickland tweeted:

"I'll explain why [Jake Paul] knocked out [Tyron Woodley]. I train with a lot of high level wrestlers and the thought of the shot in the back of your head artificially inflates their striking. This is why Woodley was able to strike in the UFC. Also Different weight classes."

Strickland added that the size difference between the competitors did nothing to help Woodley as well. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 took place at cruiserweight (190 pounds), which is 20 pounds heavier than the former UFC champ's natural weight class.

Jake Paul eyes a transition to MMA

After finding success against MMA stars in professional boxing, Jake Paul claimed he's gearing up for a foray into cage fighting. The social media star is convinced he could be as successful in MMA as he was in boxing.

Paul also revealed that he already has a couple of trainers in mind to help prepare him to become a mixed martial artist. 'The Problem Child' said former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez have agreed to train him. In a recent media scrum ahead of Paul vs. Woodley 2, 'The Problem Child' said:

"People seem to forget that I was a state wrestler, Division 1 in Ohio, one of the hardest wrestling states. I don’t see why if I can do boxing at this high of a level that I couldn’t do MMA at this high of a level. I’m gonna go get coached up by Jav Mendez, Team Khabib, and that’s that. They’re down, 100 percent."

Watch Jake Paul discuss a potential move to MMA below:

