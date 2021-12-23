"I don't know how you got a belt in the UFC" - Sean Strickland goes off on "coward" Luke Rockhold

Sean Strickland has unleashed a scathing rant about former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. It seems he has not forgiven Rockhold for pulling out of a fight between the pair in 2020.

Speaking to Helen Yee Sports, Strickland had a lot to say about the former AKA man, calling him a "coward" and questioning how he won a UFC belt:

“The thing about Luke Rockhold is he a f*****g b***h. He's so pathetic. We all know that. Don't get me wrong, me and Luke Rockhold go into a bar, he's going to pull every chick there is. I give him that benefit, but besides being a good-looking guy, he's a f*****g coward. He has no heart. He has no soul. I don't know how you got a belt in the UFC.”

Watch the full clip of Sean Strickland on Helen Yee Sports below:

Sean Strickland and Luke Rockhold were scheduled to fight at UFC 268 on November 6, 2020. However, Rockhold was forced to withdraw due to a herniated disc in his back, which did not go down well with 'Tarzan'.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2021/10/11/227… Luke Rockhold injured and out of his UFC 268 fight against Sean Strickland, promotion seeking a replacement ( @DamonMartin Luke Rockhold injured and out of his UFC 268 fight against Sean Strickland, promotion seeking a replacement (@DamonMartin) mmafighting.com/2021/10/11/227… https://t.co/ciOjDq78W0

"I'm a better wrestler than him" - Sean Strickland previews his fight against Jack Hermansson

Sean Strickland is set to headline UFC Fight Night 201 against Jack Hermansson. The Anaheim native will be looking to overtake the No.6-ranked Hermansson, who sits one place above him.

During a post-practice interview with 'The Schmo', Sean Strickland previewed the fight. He predicted that the Swedish-born Norwegian will try to wrestle him, an aspect of the sport he does not enjoy:

"It's going to be a good f*****g fight. He likes to wrestle, that's something I don't like to do. I'm a better wrestler than him, you know. I just watched him go with [Khamzat] Chimaev. Chimaev f*****g man-handled him right? Is that the understanding, Chimaev man-handled you [Jack Hermansson]? So I mean, you might want to wrestle a bit more there Jack."

Sean Strickland enters the contest on a five-fight win streak, having beaten Uriah Hall in his previous bout via unanimous decision. Meanwhile, ‘The Joker’ comes in with a unanimous decision victory of his own against Edmen Shahbazyan.

Watch Sean Strickland's full interview with 'The Schmo' below:

