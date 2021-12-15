"F*ck me for being an idiot" - Sean Strickland reacts to getting choked out at Submission Underground

Sean Strickland recently headlined a Submission Underground event against Andy Varela. Strickland submitted to a flying rear-naked choke from Varela at 04:17 of the opening round.

According to Strickland, he only gave up his back as they had agreed to wrestle without submissions. While Strickland insists that they had a 'gentleman's agreement', he also blames himself for being an idiot.

'Tarzan' also revealed that the one-sided agreement could have just been inside his own head. Sean Strickland recently told MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn:

"We had a gentleman's agreement that we were gonna f***ing wrestle. I gave my back up thinking we're gonna f***ing wrestle and he went for a choke. So f*** Andy (Varela) but also f*** me for being an idiot. He was here today and I was gonna run-up on him but he f***ing took off before class ended. 'Andy you f***ing, I catch you, you little 55'er, I'm f***ing coming for you. Nah I'm just f***ing with you. Andy you're a savage.' He's a good grappler, you know, he's a good grappler. Maybe it's an agreement I made myself. I thought it was. So I thought he was gonna like grab my back and I was gonna lateral throw him or do something cool. But instead he f***ing jumped on me like a f***ing little backpack, like a spider monkey."

Sean Strickland is still confident in his grappling

Sean Strickland is scheduled to headline a UFC Fight Night against Jack Hermansson on February 5. Strickland recently weighed in on Hermansson ahead of their upcoming matchup. Despite his loss at SUG 29, Strickland seems confident in his grappling skills.

According to Sean Strickland, he is a better grappler than Hermansson, who is from a wrestling background. Strickland further told Mike Bohn:

"Yeah, I am a way better grappler than Jack is. I think it’s gonna be a kickboxing match, we’re gonna stand and bang. And like the fourth round, obviously, it’s a fight anything happens, like the fourth round, I want to f**king take his soul. I want to take everything from him, I want to watch him bleed. I want to watch him hurt. The fourth round, I really want to just put it on him.”

