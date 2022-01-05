Sean Strickland says men who voted for AOC are "c***less c***s"

Sean Strickland recently blasted the men who voted for Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Strickland believes such men are only allowed to exist as the world was created by men who were better.

'Tarzan' also called out the far-left leader for not wearing a mask in Florida. Sean Strickland wrote on Twitter:

"All the men that voted for @AOC you might be the lowest form of f***ing beta man and your existence on this earth is only because the world was created by better men that allowed you to be a bunch of c***less c***s. AOC runs to Florida to go party without a mask on.. WTF..."

Democratic Socialist Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez faced severe criticism after she was spotted maskless in Florida with her boyfriend Riley Roberts. AOC was accused of 'frolicking' without a mask in Florida as her home state of New York has more severe restrictions.

Cortez replied by saying that the harsh criticism was a result of 'sexual frustration' on the part of Republicans. AOC wrote on Twitter:

"If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos."

Sean Strickland on his upcoming opponent

Sean Strickland and Jack Hermansson are scheduled to headline a UFC Fight Night on February 6. The No.7-ranked middleweight seems confident going into his outing against Hermansson, who is placed one spot above him.

'Tarzan' expects the fight to be a stand-up as he believes he is too good for Hermansson to grapple against. He also revealed that he wants to bring the fight to Hermansson in the fourth round.

Sean Strickland told Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie:

“I’m a way better grappler than Jack is. I think it’s going to be a kickboxing match. I think we’re going to stand and bang. Obviously it’s a fight, anything happens, but like the fourth round I want to f*cking take his soul. I want to take everything from him. I want to watch him bleed. I want to watch him hurt. The fourth round I really just want to f*cking put it on him.”

Watch Sean Strickland's interview with MMA Junkie below:

