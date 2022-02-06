Sean Strickland shows respect to Jack Hermansson following UFC Fight Night battle

Sean Strickland stretched his winning streak to six fights with a unanimous decision victory over Jack Hermansson in the UFC Vegas 47 main event. Following the five-round battle, the duo embraced and the winner showed respect to his fallen opponent.

Taking to social media, Strickland thanked Hermansson for the fight and wished him a safe trip back home. Here's what 'Tarzan' wrote:

"Thank you for the fight man. It was an honor safe travels..."

Both fighters delivered in the action department, although it wasn't quite the thrilling affair fans might have expected. The fight saw 'Tarzan' use his jab to keep 'The Joker' at bay throughout the fight. Hermansson attempted some takedowns but failed to take his opponent to the ground. Strickland was clearly the superior tactical striker in the bout, although he did not display much aggression.

Sean Strickland (25-3) has been undefeated since moving up to middleweight from welterweight back in 2020. Hermansson (22-7) has lost three of his last six bouts in the cage.

Sean Strickland wants a crack at Israel Adesanya's middleweight crown

After his recent win over Hermansson, Sean Strickland is in an interesting position in the middleweight division. The 30-year-old feels that he has done enough to be the next challenger for the welterweight title. However, he also understands that he might still be one fight away from getting his opportunity.

Speaking at the UFC Vegas 47 post-fight press conference, Strickland acknowledged that Jared Cannonier could be next in line if he wins his upcoming bout. However, 'Tarzan' believes that the champion needs to be matched with some fresh faces in the division. Here's what Strickland said:

“At the end of the day, if f**king Izzy wins, if Cannonier wins, then Cannonier’s probably next. But he’s already ran through the division, let’s get some fresh blood in there. We don’t want to see another repeat. Let’s see a white trash motherf**ker get a crack at it.”

Watch Sean Strickland's full post-fight interview in the video below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Israel Adesanya is scheduled to put his middleweight title on the line against Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 271 on February 13. On the same card, Jared Cannonier will take on Derek Brunson. Depending on the outcome of those two bouts, fans will quickly find out how things play out in the division.

Edited by John Cunningham