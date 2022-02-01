Sean Strickland tells Tyson Fury to "man up" and fight Francis Ngannou with 4-ounce gloves

A heavyweight crossover super-fight between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury has long been discussed in the MMA and boxing circles. Sean Strickland has now offered his verdict on how the fight should be conducted.

While in conversation with Helen Yee, 'Tarzan' opined that Ngannou and Fury should lock horns in a match, wearing four-ounce MMA gloves. He argued that Fury, being 'The Gypsy King', should welcome a fight against Ngannou wearing gloves that could simulate the impact of bare knuckles.

Strickland further offered fans his prediction for the fight should it take place under those circumstances. He declared that his UFC peer would have a real shot at knocking Fury out.

The 30-year-old suggested that Francis Ngannou could call himself 'The Gypsy King' if he emerged triumphant in the potential fight.

"At the end of the day, we're MMA fighters, not boxers. There's a clear difference. I think Tyson Fury should man the f**k up. He should man up. He's a 'Gypsy King', he likes to do bare-knuckle. He should change the rules, do four-ounce gloves, close to bare-knuckle. Be a man to your lineage. Because that's what you say you are. Show it to the world with [Francis Ngannou] and then Francis can make the go f**k yourself money, everybody is going to be happy. But I think if that's the case, Francis has a legitimate shot at knocking out 'The Gypsy King'."

Tyson Fury references The Wizard of Oz to throw shade at fellow heavyweights

In a recent post on Twitter, Fury likened Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte, Oleksandr Usyk and Eddie Hearn to characters from the popular fantasy musical, The Wizard of Oz.

"It’s this lot vs me. Such a funny time for me they lost it at the last minute."

Until recently, Tyson Fury was embroiled in a series of negotiations with Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua. Fury had hoped to bag a fight against Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship by paying 'AJ' to step aside.

However, 'The Gypsy King' failed to strike a deal with Joshua's camp. He immediately blamed Whyte and Joshua's greed as the main reason behind the failed attempt at setting up a clash against Usyk.

The heavyweight kingpin also scorned them and their teams for letting such a lucrative opportunity slip away.

After a lengthy period of intense deliberations, Tyson Fury recently confirmed a fight against his WBC mandatory challenger and interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte. Per ESPN, the fight is set to take place on April 23 in the U.K.

