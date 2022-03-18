"Sloppy orthodox wrestler" - Conor McGregor breaks down exactly why Kamaru Usman is an easy fight for him

Conor McGregor has criticized Kamaru Usman and says a welterweight title bout upon his return to the UFC makes sense.

The return of 'Notorious' is one of the most highly anticipated events in the sport. McGregor has voiced his desire to jump straight to lightweight title contention when he makes his comeback. However, it seems he has had a change of heart and is now eyeing a crack at welterweight gold instead.

According to the Irish MMA superstar, there's nothing left to prove in the 155-pound division and he feels stronger at 170 pounds. Moreover, he is not intimidated by Kamaru Usman's overall skillset.

In a recent interview with TheMacLife, McGregor said:

“I believe that’s the fight to make. I believe myself and Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute... I’ve already won the 155-pound title. I got myself down to a lightweight frame but I’m big now, I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy... and I feel confident about Usman, [who’s] a jab, hoppy, sloppy orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he gonna do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him. He’s ground and pound isn’t strong."

Watch McGregor's full interview below:

Conor McGregor is already backed to beat Kamaru Usman

Conor McGregor is currently 1-1 as a welterweight and has yet to beat a top contender in the division. Nevertheless, UFC bantamweight breakout star Sean O'Malley is confident 'Mystic Mac' can beat the biggest names at 170.

In fact, 'Sugar' thinks McGregor can even beat reigning welterweight champ Kamaru Usman. During a recent episode of The BrO'Malley Show, O'Malley said:

"There's one man, though, that can take all those motherf****** out. Conor McGregor. Any weight, any time, any place. I think he beats Kamaru [Usman], C**shot [Khamzat Chimaev] and [Colby Covington]."

Watch the full episode of The BrO'Malley Show below:

While it's never wise to count McGregor out, historically he has struggled with wrestlers, as evidenced by his one-sided defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. Kamaru Usman is arguably the best wrestler in the UFC at the moment and would have a distinct size advantage over 'Notorious' should that fight ever come to fruition.

