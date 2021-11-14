"Sounds like he's in Gladiators" - Snoop Dogg tells Joe Rogan that he's excited to see Khamzat Chimaev fight

Snoop Dogg has expressed his excitement at seeing No.10 UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev fight inside the octagon.

Chimaev is unbeaten in his professional MMA career so far and has finished all 10 of the opponents he has faced. Making his return after more than a year, 'Borz' dominated Li Jingliang at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi two weeks ago.

Speaking on a recent edition of the Joe Rogan Experience, Snoop Dogg claimed there's nothing an opponent can do if Khamzat Chimaev gets his hands on them.

"I want to see him [Chimaev] fight. I want to f***ing see him, too. I don't know why. It is that interest to want to learn more about him. Because he's entertainment. I f***ing love it. I'm like wow! This motherf***er sounds like he's in Gladiators. Like I say, the best thing you could do is you. He is having fun doing him right now... And there's nothing you can do when he gets his hands on you."

Watch Snoop Dogg in conversation with UFC commentator and stand-up comedian Joe Rogan below:

Dana White doesn't think Khamzat Chimaev has done enough for a title shot yet

Several MMA fans and pundits believe Khamzat Chimaev is the frontrunner for a welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman. That's despite the Chechen-born Swede boasting just four fights in the promotion.

However, UFC president Dana White doesn't feel the same way. White told reporters following UFC 268 last weekend that Chimaev had to beat at least two top-10 170-pound contenders to fight for the belt.

"You’ve got some guys out there talking about Khamzat Chimaev, that he’s ready for [a title shot]. He’s had four fights in the UFC... The dude is one of the coolest, baddest things we’ve ever seen. But once you break into the top 10 or top five, I am not even talking about Usman, it is a whole other game. If he can beat a couple [more] guys, then we’ll see."

Watch Dana White's comments at the UFC 268 post-fight press conference below:

