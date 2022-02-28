"He finds a way" - Stephen Thompson explains what makes Jorge Masvidal 'special', breaks down fight against Colby Covington

Stephen Thompson recently gave his take on Jorge Masvidal's upcoming fight against Colby Covington. 'Wonderboy' offered fans some insight into Masvidal's capabilities inside the octagon.

Recalling Jorge Masvidal's UFC London fight against Darren Till in 2019 during an episode of his podcast, Thompson admitted that 'Gamebred' is a wild-card. He further asserted that Masvidal has great knockout power that can finish anyone inside the octagon.

'Wonderboy' also waxed lyrical about Masvidal's takedown defense, recalling his performance against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. He admitted that Masvidal could employ all those tactics in his upcoming fight against Covington.

"He finds a way. He finds a way, you know. That's what makes him exciting to watch. Because his takedown defense is very good. You know, it's very good." When it was suggested that it didn't work against Kamaru Usman, Thompson said, "I mean, but still, I mean, he was getting back up and that's rare when you're fighting Usman."

Check out Stephen Thompson's take on Masvidal's fight against Covington below:

Friends-turned-foes Masvidal and Covington are set to lock horns at UFC 272. The fight is scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on March 5.

Colby Covington declares he can finish Jorge Masvidal quickly, but won't

In a recent interaction with TMZ Sports, Colby Covington offered some insight into his gameplan for his upcoming fight against Jorge Masvidal. He revealed that he was planning to prolong Masvidal's suffering inside the octagon.

He further declared that he had done this a number of times when they trained back in the day at the American Top Team gym in Coconut Florida.

"I'm not going to finish it quick. I could easily finish it quick because I do it all the time behind closed doors when we used to train. But this one, I'm gonna drag it out. I'm gonna make him suffer. It'll probably be the first time in UFC history you see a guy in the main event just verbally tap out and say he can't take no more of a beating."

Check out Colby Covington's interaction with TMZ Sports below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard