Study claims Conor McGregor took just 7 seconds to earn $1 million in 2021, leaving other athletes far behind

Conor McGregor has long been hailed as the cash cow of the UFC. A recent OLBG study built on that idea claimed the Irishman effectively earned $1M in just seven seconds in 2021.

The study also listed the earnings of numerous athletes, including Canelo Alvarez and Dak Prescott, based on their own methodology.

It is interesting to note that McGregor only fought once between May 1, 2020 and the same date a year later. The list excluded McGregor's trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier as they fought in July 2021.

The fight included was McGregor's rematch against Poirier at UFC 257 back in January 2021. McGregor lost the rematch via TKO in the second round.

However, the calculations that OLBG.com presented on their list were slightly off. The website claimed that McGregor earned $1M in 7 seconds after fighting for a total of 3 minutes.

However, the clash between Poirier and McGregor lasted for a total of 7 minutes and 32 seconds over the course of two rounds. This suggests that McGregor actually earned a million dollars ($1,022,112) in 21 seconds instead of seven.

The new stats indicate that Conor earned $48,672 in one second and $2,920,320 in one minute.

OLBG.com referred to Forbes' 2021 list of Highest-Paid Athletes to review the earnings of the 100 highest-earning athletes in the world. They compared their findings to the time that their subjects spent in competitive action in the chosen period to determine various stats.

OLBG.com subsequently ranked athletes in decreasing order to ascertain who earned the most. However, the study exclusively focused on athletes from the realms of American football, basketball, boxing, association football and MMA.

Conor McGregor on the possibility of becoming a billionaire

Conor McGregor has talked about being a billionaire on multiple occasions. In an Instagram post back in August 2019, the Crumlin native declared that he already was a billionaire. However, his claim was untrue at the time.

"The King Mandingo. I fought for billionaires and then became one myself."

While responding to questions at the UFC 264 press conference, McGregor revealed that he would be a billionaire by the age of 35.

Also Read Article Continues below

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc After topping the Forbes list for sportspeople, Conor McGregor predicts that he'll be a billionaire by 35. After topping the Forbes list for sportspeople, Conor McGregor predicts that he'll be a billionaire by 35. https://t.co/JYbiCCoxyw

Edited by Harvey Leonard