Supporters gather outside Hall of Justice in San Jose demanding the release of Cain Velasquez

Cain Velasquez's supporters have gathered outside the Hall of Justice in San Jose, California as the MMA superstar appeared in front of a packed courtroom on Tuesday.

The former UFC heavyweight champion's campaigners carried signs that read, "#FreeCain" as they demanded the release of the incarcerated fighter.

Velasquez's coach Javier Mendez of the American Kickboxing Academy posted a video on Instagram showing the outpouring of support for the Mexican-American star. Mendez captioned the post:

"Great Father Great Family Man is why We respect and ❤️ @officialcainvelasquez #freecain #freecainvelasquez"

Velasquez was arrested and charged with attempted murder and multiple gun charges after he was involved in an alleged shooting in San Jose in February.

According to the Santa Clara County district attorney, Velasquez allegedly shot a handgun into a truck carrying Harry Goularte Jr. – a man charged with molesting one of Velasquez's young relatives. However, the 39-year-old missed his target and hit Goularte's father instead.

On Tuesday, Velasquez appeared in court for the first time after he was denied bail during his initial arraignment in March. This time around, the court ruling was slightly in favor of the former UFC heavyweight champion as he was granted a continuance until May 6 for a plea hearing.

Nolan King @mma_kings Judge Jose S. Franco has approved a motion to table the plea hearing for Cain Velasquez to Friday, May 6 at noonET/9amPT.



MMA Junkie reported that Velasquez's longtime friend Daniel Cormier and coach Mendez were present in the gallery at the hearing. The future UFC Hall of Famer has also received overwhelming support from the MMA community.

Cain Velasquez breaks his silence since his arrest

Cain Velasquez broke his silence for the first time since his arrest to thank his supporters. In a lengthy social media post, the former UFC superstar wrote:

"To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough. From the bottom of our hearts and the depths of our souls, we are forever grateful for your love. Your selfless gestures and kind words have given me strength in my darkest times. This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak. To the true victims of this case, may God give you the strength to come forward. Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own healing will start. I will never stop helping or loving my community and all of you. Thank you for loving me - Cain Velasquez."

If convicted of all charges, Velasquez could face up to 20 years behind bars.

