"Knee is coming together" - T.J. Dillashaw provides latest update on injury 

T.J. Dillashaw's knee is getting better as he continues to make progress on the road to recovery.

The former two-time bantamweight champion returned from a two-year USADA suspension to face Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32. Dillashaw managed to eke out a split decision win over the No.4-ranked contender in the 135 lbs division. There was controversy about the scoring of the fight as many argued that Sandhagen was the rightful winner due to the damage he inflicted.

However, the victory came at a price for Dillashaw. An MRI taken after the fight revealed that the 35-year-old had suffered a bucket handle tear of the lateral meniscus and a PCL tear during the first round.

The former Team Alpha Male member recently posted a picture of his rehab with Coury & Buehler Physical Therapy on Instagram and said that his knee is coming together.

"Thank you @aurquico for all the help with this recovery process. Knee is coming together. @cbptfan," wrote Dillashaw.

Jose Aldo asks for a fight against T.J. Dillashaw

After an impressive win against Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44 on December 04, 2021, Jose Aldo called out T.J. Dillashaw. The former two-time 145 lbs champion is on a three-fight win streak at 135 lbs and has looked great in his recent bouts.

Aldo initially wanted another crack at bantamweight gold. However, the Brazilian had to look elsewhere since Aljamain Sterling is set to defend the title against Petr Yan at UFC 273.

During his post-fight interview, the Brazilian fighter, via a translator, said:

"First we wanna fight for the title. But we don't know what's gonna happen with that so a T.J. Dillashaw is right there. Just said it, so I wanna fight Dillashaw. That might be my best opponent next."

Thanks to his win against Sandhagen, Dillashaw could instantly face the winner of Sterling vs. Yan when he returns to the octagon. He could also take on Aldo in a de facto No.1 contender match. There is also the prospect of a rematch with his old rival Dominick Cruz.

