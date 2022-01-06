"I’m getting that itch" - T.J. Dillashaw provides an update on his knee injury recovery

T.J. Dillashaw has provided an update to fans regarding his impending return to the octagon.

Following a two-year suspension due to testing positive for EPO use, T.J. Dillashaw made his return to the cage last summer against Cory Sandhagen. The two elite 135-pounders squared off in one of the division's most intense fights of the year, with the contest eventually going all the way through to the judges' scorecards.

A large portion of fans felt as if Sandhagen should've gotten the nod. Instead, Dillashaw came away with a surprise split decision win. Unfortunately, it came at quite the cost, with Dillashaw being forced to sit out for months due to a nasty knee injury.

Now, the 35-year-old has made it clear that he's on his way back and full fitness isn't far away. In an Instagram post, the former UFC bantamweight champion wrote:

"I kneed to get back in there. Recovery is coming along great thanks to all the doctors, physical therapists and stem cells. Still have some time to go but I’m getting that itch."

There have been many setbacks for T.J. Dillashaw but if he does compete in 2022, it'll mark yet another "defying the odds" moment for a man so many have written off.

How close is T.J. Dillashaw to a title shot?

The win over Cory Sandhagen, minus a knee injury, would've almost certainly vaulted T.J. Dillashaw into contention for a short-notice title fight against Petr Yan at UFC 267. Instead, though, Sandhagen got the call, with many wondering what the next step will be for Dillashaw upon returning.

An immediate shot at the winner of Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling 2 is certainly a possibility, especially if the UFC wants to keep the division moving at a nice pace. Alternatively, he could lock horns with Jose Aldo in what would essentially be a de-facto number one contender fight.

At the age of 35, T.J. Dillashaw can't afford to sit back and wait for his opportunity. If he wants to stay fresh, getting in there and winning one more fight before reaching the title shot could be a smart move.

Edited by Harvey Leonard