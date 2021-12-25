"He's given a little special privilege" - Teddy Atlas believes Sean O'Malley is getting a push similar to Conor McGregor by the UFC 

Sean O'Malley is arguably one of the most recognizable fighters in the UFC, not unlike 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor himself. Teddy Atlas recently opined that the two have a lot in common, including the way the UFC pushes them in favorable positions.

The coaching extraordinaire claimed that the likes of Conor McGregor and Sean O'Malley are offered more opportunities to fight easier competition so as to let them build their brands:

"O'Malley can fight, and yeah, we want to see him tested. But there are special privileges out there. When a guy can bring money in, when a guy can be Conor McGregor, they get little special privileges. They can fight maybe a little bit of lighter competition as they're allowed to build because they're building a product. He's flown under that category where he's given a little special privilege," asserted Teddy Atlas.

However, Atlas also said that the only reason Sean O'Malley is afforded such privileges is because he is an adept fighter who can attract fans thanks to his unique persona.

Catch the entire segment of Teddy Atlas' interview with The Schmo right here:

Sean O'Malley inspired by Conor McGregor

While in conversation with the media at the UFC 264 media day, Sean O'Malley revealed how he had been inspired by Conor McGregor and that he had learned a great deal from him:

"I definitely have taken bits and pieces and learned from him, which is the smart thing to do. Learn from someone who is that successful and doing that well. But yeah he’s definitely inspired me a ton. The way he carries himself. The way he handles pressure. The way he goes into these big fights. I’ve learned a lot from him," said Sean O'Malley.

Watch the entire UFC 264 media day right here:

However, he also asserted that he was not copying the Irishman. He admitted that he was not trying to be Conor McGregor, just trying to learn from one of the most successful fighters in the fold.

