"Superior fight plan"- Teddy Atlas gives props to Belal Muhammad for his performance against Vicente Luque

Teddy Atlas has heaped praise on UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad for his dominant outing against Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 51.

In the latest episode of The Fight with Teddy Atlas, the renowned boxing trained stated that Muhammad had a great gameplan against 'The Silent Assassin' on April 16 and executed it with near perfection.

"I give a lot of credit to Muhammad for having just a superior fight plan. An excellent, excellent fight plan [and] strategy and executed it almost flawlessly. He only lost one round and then he got back to work with that fight plan."

You can watch the full episode below:

Muhammad and Luque went toe-to-toe in a high-stakes five-round bout at UFC Vegas 51. 'Remember The Name' put his grappling skills to good use and cruised to a comfortable decision victory. The three judges scored the fight 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 in favor of the 33-year-old.

UFC @ufc



@BullyB170 came with a point to prove last night. "It showed that I could do it all."@BullyB170 came with a point to prove last night. #UFCVegas51 "It showed that I could do it all." 🎤@BullyB170 came with a point to prove last night. #UFCVegas51 https://t.co/dpIMHeUo3B

Sean O'Malley believes Belal Muhammad got the better of Vicente Luque in the striking department

During the latest episode of the TimboSugarShow, UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley commended Belal Muhammad for his win on April 16. According to 'Sugar', Muhammad out-struck Vicente Luque in their five-round main event.

"Belal's striking, surprisingly... Like he outstruck Vicente right? or pretty much. I feel like when I was watching, I was like damn... Belal was definitely landing. Belal fights like Frankie Edgar... like backs up, switching stances... has really f*cking good on his double legs."

You can watch the full episode of the Timbo SugarShow below:

At UFC Vegas 51, Muhammad avenged his 2016 loss to Luque, which he suffered at UFC 205. 'Remember The Name' is now undefeated in his last eight fights. This incredible run includes victories over veterans like Stephen Thompson and Demian Maia.

With momentum on his side, Muhammad might be just one or two wins away from a shot at welterweight gold. He's now looking for a bout against either Colby Covington or Khamzat Chimaev.

Edited by Harvey Leonard