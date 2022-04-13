"Look at what he overcame" - Teddy Atlas has a message for those doubting Khamzat Chimaev after Gilbert Burns fight

Khamzat Chimaev was truly pushed to the limit by Gilbert Burns during their recent barnburner at UFC 273. Chimaev, who seemed invincible following his first four fights inside the UFC, was made to look vulnerable and definitely human during his razor-thin unanimous decision win over 'Durinho'.

Following the fight, several fans felt that the mystique surrounding Chimaev is now gone and that he isn't as talented a fighter as he was being projected as. Popular boxing coach Teddy Atlas has a message for those doubting the abilities of the Chechen-born Swede following his recent victory.

During an episode of his podcast, Atlas claimed that Khamzat Chimaev showed he can emerge victorious even when faced with sheer adversity. He pointed out that despite being taken to a "dark place" at UFC 273, 'Borz' ultimately managed to get past the No.2 ranked welterweight in the world.

The veteran coach also suggested that now that Chimaev has had the experience of being in a firefight, he'll deal better with adversity moving forward. Atlas stated:

"Look at how good he is, look at what he overcame, look at what he got taken to that place where people never know how they're going to behave till they're there and he got taken to that place where it's dark, it's a cave, and he went deep into that cave and he found the way out. Not only found a way out, he came out with a lantern with light emanating where he could go into other dark places now... The questions were asked for the first time in his career that we've seen and he had the answers."

Watch the full podcast episode below:

Khamzat Chimaev names potential next opponents

Just a few days removed from an incredibly difficult battle with Burns at UFC 273, Khamzat Chimaev is back in the gym once again and looking forward to his next fight.

Chimaev jumped to third spot in the welterweight rankings following his win over the former title challenger. He was previously ranked No.11 in the division.

(via IG/AndreasTheGeneral) No days off for Khamzat Chimaev

'Borz' has three opponents in mind for his next challenge inside the octagon. He believes he's ready for a title shot against reigning champion Kamaru Usman next. If he isn't granted the opportunity, Chimaev is keen to take on either Colby Covington or Leon Edwards next.

