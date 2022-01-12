"I don't see any weakness in his game" - Teddy Atlas gives his prediction for Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270

Teddy Atlas recently commented on the upcoming UFC 270 clash between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo. He picked 'The Assassin Baby' to emerge victorious.

While in conversation with Ken Rideout on The Fight with Teddy Atlas, the 65-year-old harked back to Moreno's performance in their rematch. He waxed lyrical about Moreno's personality and his skills inside the octagon.

The New Yorker admitted that Brandon Moreno exuded the confidence and pride that was observed in boxing world champions hailing from Mexico. The legendary trainer asserted that the Mexican had learned from his initial draw against Figueiredo and refused to make the same mistakes again.

He also opined that although Figueiredo has tremendous striking power, he has reached his ceiling as a fighter. Moreno, meanwhile still has a lot of room to grow and learn. Atlas said:

"I see a very well-rounded guy. I don't see any weakness in his game. And I see him only getting better because of what I took the time to explain before. Where, mentally, which is 75% in this game, where he realizes how good he is now. He realizes that he belongs. I don't think, going in, he was a 100% sure he belonged. He was pretty sure he belonged, but maybe not a 110% sure. Now he's 150% sure he belongs and he more than belongs. He leads the pack."

Brandon Moreno looking in great shape ahead of his return at UFC 270

Brandon Moreno was seen putting in the work at the gym in a recent video that was uploaded to social media. The Tijuanero was seen working out at the UFC Performance Institute for his upcoming clash against Deiveson Figueiredo.

Moreno and Figueiredo's clash, scheduled for January 22 at the Honda Center, will mark the final edition of their trilogy saga.

The duo fought to a majority draw at UFC 256 (48-46, 47-47, 47-47) back in December 2020. They were subsequently pushed into an immediate rematch that took place at UFC 263 in June 2021.

'The Assassin Baby' managed to walk away with the title in their rematch, recording a third-round submission win using a rear-naked choke. Going into the trilogy fight, Brandon Moreno will hope to retain the coveted UFC flyweight title and add yet another win to his record.

