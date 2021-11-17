"I don't know if anyone can really match him when it comes to striking" - Teddy Atlas reveals who he believes is UFC's greatest striker

Teddy Atlas believes Max Holloway is the greatest striker in the world's biggest mma promotion.

During a recent edition of The Fight podcast, Atlas and Ken Rideout reviewed the Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez UFC Fight Night 197 main event.

The renowned boxing trainer and fight commentator said striking ability gave 'Blessed' the win against Rodriguez.

"Max Holloway is so special. But the greatest advantage of why you know he was able to keep the edge in a fight (against Yair Rodriguez) and win the fight was that he could do so many other things. He is a great striker. I don't know if anyone in the business is better. I know he's not as good a puncher maybe as some of the greatest strikers out there. But as far as overall abilities in all the areas, I mean I don't know if anyone can really match him when it comes to striking. He was doing everything (versus Rodriguez) and that (striking) was the thing that carried the day... It is crazy the heart they show," said Atlas.

Watch Teddy Atlas in conversation with co-host Ken Rideout below:

Holloway is 23-6 in his professional MMA career and is currently the No.1 contender in the UFC featherweight division.

Max Holloway has never been knocked out in his UFC career

Several fans and pundits consider Max Holloway the greatest featherweight fighter in mma history. He holds the record for most bouts (23), victories (18) and longest winning streak (13) in the UFC's 145-pound division.

Out of Holloway's six losses, two were split decisions and three unanimous. The only time he was finished in the octagon was against Dustin Poirier via submission at UFC 143 in February 2012.

'Blessed' has never been knocked out. He has also competed in the lightweight division and is a former 155-pound champion at X1 World Events.

