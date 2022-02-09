"Boxing's not alone with the bad judges" - Teddy Atlas takes a dig at Sal D'Amato for scoring UFC Vegas 47 main event in favor of Jack Hermansson

Teddy Atlas has slammed judge Sal D'Amato for scoring the recent bout between Jack Hermansson and Sean Strickland in favor of 'The Joker'.

At UFC Vegas 47, Hermansson and Strickland locked horns in a pivotal middleweight bout. Strickland came away with a split-decision victory following a fairly lackluster fight.

During a recent episode of his podcast The Fight with Teddy Atlas, the veteran boxing trainer shared his bemusement at the fact that one of the judges believed Hermansson had won. Atlas said:

"What's impairing them is, they can't get the right glasses. Right prescription. Let's get them for them, Dana. Let's get [the glasses] for them. That was outrageous, and it reminded me that, wow, we're not alone. We're not alone. Boxing's not alone with the bad judges."

Watch the full podcast below:

It appeared as though Sean Strickland had comfortably won the fight against Jack Hermansson by landing significantly more strikes throughout the five-round contest. However, judge Sal D'Amato outrageously scored the bout 48-47 in favor of the Scandinavian fighter.

The scorecard resulted in a split-decision victory for Strickland, who was visibly shocked to hear the scores after the fight.

Watch Sean Strickland's post-fight interview below:

Sean Strickland's coach calls for Sal D'Amato to be fired for "egregious" scoring at UFC Vegas 47

After Sean Strickland edged out a split-decision victory against Jack Hermansson, his coach Erik Nicksick slammed Sal D'Amato for scoring the fight in favor of Hermansson.

Nicksick took to Twitter to criticize the veteran official, calling for a higher level of fairness from judges. He also argued that controversial and clearly flawed decisions from judges can cost fighters their careers and livelihoods.

Nicksick tweeted:

"Not even one media member scored it for Jack. I know we won, but if this guy is still judging, he will continue to make egregious decisions and ultimately cost fighters their careers and livelihood. [Fire Sal]"

Eric Nicksick @Eric_XCMMA Not even one media member scored it for Jack. I know we won, but if this guy is still judging, he will continue to make egregious decisions and ultimately cost fighters their careers and livelihood. #fireSal Not even one media member scored it for Jack. I know we won, but if this guy is still judging, he will continue to make egregious decisions and ultimately cost fighters their careers and livelihood. #fireSal https://t.co/g70PizTsuO

Following the fight, UFC fighters Chris Daukaus and Aleksandar Rakic were among those who also expressed immediate dissent towards D'Amato's decision.

Daukaus tweeted:

"So does Sal D’Amato have to report to anyone on why he scored it for Jack? Would be very interested to hear his reasoning for giving him that score on the cards. Judge accountability should be a thing. #UFCVegas47"

Chris Daukaus @ChrisDaukausMMA So does Sal D’Amato have to report to anyone on why he scored it for Jack? Would be very interested to hear his reasoning for giving him that score on the cards. Judge accountability should be a thing. #UFCVegas47 So does Sal D’Amato have to report to anyone on why he scored it for Jack? Would be very interested to hear his reasoning for giving him that score on the cards. Judge accountability should be a thing. #UFCVegas47

Meanwhile, Rakic went back and forth with Chael Sonnen in a hilarious exchange on Twitter.

Aleksandar Rakic @rakic_ufc @ChaelSonnen The guy who gets a judge to give him the nod when he was outclassed almost the entire fight. Okay, great. @ChaelSonnen The guy who gets a judge to give him the nod when he was outclassed almost the entire fight. Okay, great.

Edited by C. Naik