"Champ inside and outside the cage" - Terrance McKinney praises Charles Oliveira for charity work 

Having fought his way to glory from humble beginnings, Charles Oliveira truly understands the importance of philanthropy. He was recently hailed by Terrance McKinney for his altruistic spirit in a post on social media.

In addition to praising Charles Oliveira's fighting skills and exploits in the octagon, Terrance McKinney lauded the Brazilian for frequently embarking on charitable quests. Here's what the UFC lightweight had to say about the division's champion:

"He’s a champ inside and outside the cage," wrote Terrance McKinney.

Terrance McKinney @twrecks155 He’s a champ inside and outside the cage 💪🏾🙏🏾 He’s a champ inside and outside the cage 💪🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/ffXLFQSP5G

This comes shortly after UFC lightweight contender and recent foe Dustin Poirier committed $20,000 to a charity of Charles Oliveira's choice. The fact that 'The Diamond' offered Oliveira such a large sum of money on the back of a devastating loss at his hands speaks volumes about the respect the American has for 'Do Bronx'.

How Charles Oliveira spread Christmas cheer this year

Shortly after his first title defense against Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira opted to celebrate his triumph with members of his community. Oliveira took to the streets of Prainha, Guaruja, to distribute food to people who were delivered a financial blow by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pictures shared by Terrance McKinney were taken by Oliveira's friends during this donation spree. Images and videos from their venture were shared on Instagram by the UFC lightweight kingpin.

"Man today went to deliver a food basket to the community of Prainha and how difficult it is for you to see the sad reality of the community and fuck more God is wonderful and always puts some angels to help FAVELA HELPING THE FAVELA," wrote Charles Oliveira on Instagram.

What's more, Oliveira also called upon his compatriots to join him in his crusade to help alleviate people's hardships with a post on social media.

"During this pandemic, y'all know several families struggled. Today, I had the opportunity of donating food to the Prainha community. If you can, please help those who need help. Small efforts can generate huge impacts. Give a try," wrote Charles Oliveira on Twitter.

Also Read Article Continues below

Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira @CharlesDoBronxs

Small efforts can generate huge impacts. Give a try



#espnplus #UFC During this pandemic, y'all know several families struggled. Today, I had the opportunity of donating food to the Prainha community. If you can, please help those who need help.Small efforts can generate huge impacts. Give a try During this pandemic, y'all know several families struggled. Today, I had the opportunity of donating food to the Prainha community. If you can, please help those who need help. Small efforts can generate huge impacts. Give a try#espnplus #UFC https://t.co/D5X8LXc9PV

Edited by Jack Cunningham