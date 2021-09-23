"That's why they both are the GOATs" - Jon Jones' advisor Richard Schaefer draws a parallel between 'Bones' and Floyd Mayweather

Jon Jones' new advisor Richard Schaefer recently showered praise on 'Bones', calling him the "GOAT of MMA."

Schaefer was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. The Swiss boxing promoter, who produced boxing events featuring stars like Canelo Alvarez, Bernard Hopkins and Oscar De La Hoya, compared the former light heavyweight champion to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in terms of professionalism.

"He's the ultimate professional. I mean, I honestly have only seen once an athlete which is so structured and so strategic in his training and that's Floyd Mayweather. And I think that's why they both are the GOATs. One is the GOAT of boxing and the other one is the GOAT of MMA. They go about it in a very strategic manner."

Catch Richard Schaefer's full appearance on The MMA Hour below:

After parting ways with First Round Management, Jones declared on social media that he had hired Schaefer as his new advisor.

Richard Schaefer believes Jon Jones will be the UFC heavyweight champion in 2022

Richard Schaefer also revealed that Jon Jones currently weighs 260 pounds and plans to go as high as 275 in weight. The boxing promoter added that he believes in 2022, the UFC heavyweight belt will be wrapped around Jones' waist.

"I talked to him [Jon Jones] yesterday. he is 260 pounds now...strong, explosive and his goal is to go to 275 and basically be the biggest and baddest heavyweight UFC has ever seen. And you know, the way he mentally and strategically prepares himself... I've just never seen it and I'm sure, based on my 20-plus years' experience in combat sports, I can assure you...based on what I've seen from him, based on his mental and physical preparedness and how he goes about it, we will have, next year, a new heavyweight champion and his name will be Jon Jones," said Richard Schaefer.

Jones is currently training for his UFC heavyweight debut which, according to him, will not take place before 2022.

