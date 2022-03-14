"The movement is bigger than just me" - Jake Paul hits back at 'bird-brained' Din Thomas over fighter pay argument 

Jake Paul has hit back at Din Thomas after the renowned MMA analyst questioned the YouTuber-turned-boxer's intentions in the battle for an increase in fighter pay. Thomas initially suggested that Paul should keep hosting his own fight cards and pay athletes well instead of criticizing Dana White.

Paul has since retorted, slamming Thomas for being unable to see the bigger picture. While the 25-year-old continues to organize his own events, he believes the battle hasn't been won just yet. Also taking a dig at the former UFC fighter's first name, 'The Problem Child' wrote on Twitter:

"I am doing that dumb f**k. Made the biggest women’s boxing payday happen. Will continue to do more. Your bird brain probably doesn’t understand that the movement is bigger than just me tho. Also what kind of parents name their son “Din”"

Jake Paul promotes Amanda Serrano, who is scheduled to take on Katie Taylor in the main event of a boxing fight card at Madison Square Garden on April 30th. Both fighters are set to make history as they will reportedly earn seven-figure paydays, which will be the biggest ever in women's boxing.

Jake Paul wants to fight Conor McGregor in a one-fight UFC deal

Jake Paul has been vocal in his battle to get adequate pay for fighters. Paul has taken multiple digs at UFC president Dana White for not paying fighters sufficiently and not having a healthcare system in place for the athletes.

Although not for the first time, the social media star recently rallied for a one-fight deal to take on UFC superstar Conor McGregor. He laid down a deal for White wherein the UFC boss will have to agree to Paul's terms on fighter pay if he beats McGregor.

Paul also agreed to donate his entire purse to fighters in case of a loss. 'The Problem Child' wrote:

"Dana - Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor. If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal. If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again. Deal?"

