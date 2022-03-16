"They were never gonna have me on" - Dana White tells a story about how he almost got himself banned from ESPN

UFC president Dana White recently offered fans some insight into the world of sports entertainment and news from back in the day. He recalled the time his use of the word 'a**' almost got him banned from one of the market leaders in sports news, ESPN.

While in conversation with Logan Paul on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, the UFC head honcho recalled the fateful interaction that almost got him banned. He admitted that it was a different era and that people were much more sensitive to profanity at the time.

White said:

"I remember the first one of the first times I was ever on ESPN, I said something like, I said 'a**' like I said, 'He's gonna kick his a**.' And everybody lost their f***ing minds, man. It's like they were never gonna have me on ESPN again. They weren't gonna have me back and so it was a completely different world. So yeah, I was one of those guys out there early on that was doing s**t that you weren't supposed to do."

Check out Dana White's appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast below:

White has frequently admitted that MMA as a sport received a lot of pushback from the bigwigs in the sports entertainment industry when the UFC had just started out. Building on the same, White admitted that he had always been walking on the road less trodden while trying to make a name for himself and the UFC.

Dana White open to signing Logan Paul to the UFC roster

During the same podcast, Dana White was asked about the possibility of Logan Paul potentially competing in the UFC. After enquiring about Paul's wrestling and jiu-jitsu pedigree, White admitted that he was reluctant to rule such a possibility out.

When Paul asked about potentially competing in the octagon down the line, White said:

"I'm not saying no."

Logan Paul most recently featured in an exhibition boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather. The fight took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on June 6, 2021.

Watch the highlights of the Paul vs. Mayweather bout below:

The duo effectively fought to a draw and no winner was announced since the 8-round scrap was only an exhibition. Paul has not stepped inside the squared circle ever since. However, keeping White's comments in mind, a potential move to the UFC is something that may be in the YouTuber-turned-boxer's future.

