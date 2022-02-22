"They do NOT know each other" - Chael Sonnen says Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal should have "no confidence" going into upcoming UFC 272 bout

Chael Sonnen has an interesting take on the upcoming grudge match between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.

According to Sonnen, both Covington and Masvidal should not carry any confidence they might have gained from their past training sessions with one another into their upcoming bout. 'Chaos' and 'Gamebred' trained together for many years before their feud broke out and are likely well aware of each other's strengths and weaknesses.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Sonnen weighed in on the upcoming welterweight scrap. He said:

"Plenty of people saw them work out. Jorge and Colby remember those workouts, teammates that were there and coaches but regardless of what happened then, this is totally different because striking in sparring is up to 80 percent and never more. Grappling in sparring is a 100 percent. So, those sessions were designed to favor Colby and the weight class is not the same."

He added:

"Masvidal was a 55-pounder who had not quite come into his own. The level of confidence that he's experiencing at 170, reminiscent of three title fights - two for the undisputed, one for the BMF, different animal. Both Colby and Masvidal need to have no confidence going into this. They need to take nothing for granted. they do not know each other."

Tyron Woodley reveals his pick for Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Tyron Woodley has picked Jorge Masvidal to emerge victorious in his UFC 272 headliner against Colby Covington at UFC 272, which is set to go down next month. Woodley, who's very familiar with both fighters, believes "big brother syndrome" will likely play a role in the eventual result.

During an interview with MMA Junkie, 'The Chosen One' said:

"I feel like Masvidal is going to win, let's just start there. Because Masvidal is always big brother. Once you have big brother syndrome over someone, I feel as if you can't really shake that unless you have a big breakout moment, and you can consistently keep up... I don't think Colby had enough time fighting at the highest level in the gym with Masvidal to have had that moment."

Tyron Woodley fought Colby Covington in September 2020. He was dominated throughout the fight and ultimately succumbed to a fifth-round TKO loss. Woodley and Jorge Masvidal are friends and teammates. Over the years, the duo have trained together in preparation for their fights.

