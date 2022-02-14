"His fight IQ is a little bit better" - Thiago Moises on match between former foes Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush 

Thiago Moises has weighed in on the upcoming lightweight bout between his former opponents Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev. Makhachev and Dariush are set to collide in the headliner of UFC Vegas 49 on February 26. The winner of the fight is likely to fight for the title next against the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje.

wise🧣#SweetDreams @wiseguyMMA I want to see this fight man, Islam Makhachev vs Beneil Dariush winner gets a title shot I want to see this fight man, Islam Makhachev vs Beneil Dariush winner gets a title shot https://t.co/UKShMHYcI7

According to Moises, who lost to both Dariush and Makhachev, the Dagestani fighter has a higher fight IQ compared to his Iranian-American opponent. However, Moises rates Dariush's striking and Brazilian jiu-jitsu skillset above Makhachev's.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA



Beniel Dariush +330 (33/10)

Makhachev Islam -400 (1/4)



(odds via Here are the opening odds for Beneil Dariush vs. Islam Makhachev:Beniel Dariush +330 (33/10)Makhachev Islam -400 (1/4)(odds via @betonline_ag Here are the opening odds for Beneil Dariush vs. Islam Makhachev:Beniel Dariush +330 (33/10)Makhachev Islam -400 (1/4)(odds via @betonline_ag) https://t.co/wO2jajXIbu

If he had to put his money on someone though, the Brazilian said he'd bank on Makhachev winning the fight. During a recent conversation with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, Moises said:

"I think in general [Dariush] has better jiu-jitsu than Islam, maybe not a better wrestler but in striking, I think Dariush has more power. Islam is a little bit... his fight IQ I think it's a little bit better, I think that's gonna be the difference for this fight... [This is a] really hard fight to pick a winner because both guys are very well rounded but I think Islam's going to win because I think he's the smartest fighter."

Check out Thiago Moises' entire interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

Thiago Moises reveals potential timeline for next fight

Thiago Moises is yet to sign a contract for his next fight but has revealed a potential timeline for his return to the octagon. The 26-year-old Brazilian fighter wants to step inside the cage by end of April or May. After his loss to Joel Alvarez back in November last year, Moises went back to Brazil to spend some time with his family.

After rejuvenating himself, Moises resumed training with the American Top Team back in January this year and expects to get back inside the cage soon. Having lost his last two fights in the UFC against Makhachev and Alvarez, respectively, Moises will be looking to get back in the win column in his next fight.

Edited by John Cunningham