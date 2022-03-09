Thiago Santos casts his prediction for the Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira title fight

Thiago Santos has weighed in on the upcoming light heavyweight title clash between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka.

Originally scheduled to fight each other in May, Prochazka and Teixeira are now set to collide a month later in June. The pair will headline the UFC 275 pay-per-view.

Teixeira became the second-oldest champion in UFC history by defeating Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267. He will be making his first title defense against one of the most highly-rated contenders in the promotion. Prochazka is currently on an incredible 12-fight winning streak.

However, he has only competed twice inside the octagon and now has the opportunity to become a champion in just his third fight. According to Thiago Santos, fellow Brazilian Glover Teixeira is likely to win the fight if he uses his vast edge in experience correctly.

Santos explained that since Prochazka is a prolific striker, Teixeira must stay out of harm's way and try to take his opponent down instead, using his superior grappling skills to pick up the win.

During an interview with MMA Junkie, Santos said:

"I see a very good opportunity for Glover, for his game, you know, to use his grappling and iI believe if he find the distance and take Jiri Prochazka down, I think he can complicate and can win this fight."

Check out MMA Junkie's interview with Santos below:

Thiago Santos faces a stiff test against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Vegas 50

Thiago Santos is set to headline this weekend's UFC Vegas 50 event against Magomedov Ankalaev.

The Brazilian recently ended a string of disappointing performances by picking up a unanimous decision win over Johnny Walker back in October last year.

Before that, he was on a three-fight losing skid inside the octagon. Santos can still establish himself as a legitimate contender in the light heavyweight division, but he has his work cut out.

Ankalaev is on a seven-fight winning streak inside the octagon and is known for his combat sambo experience that dominates opponents on the ground. Santos has shown some chinks in his armor when it comes to his grappling, so it'll be interesting to see how he fares this weekend when he takes on Ankalaev.

