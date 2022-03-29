"Be careful when you talk about the family of a man" - Thiago Santos weighs in on Will Smith Chris Rock incident at the Oscars

Thiago Santos is the latest MMA fighter to weigh in on Will Smith and Chris Rock's headline-making altercation at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday. Taking to social media, the UFC light heavyweight denounced Chris Rock's unsavory comments on Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith and wrote:

"Be careful when you talk about the family of a man. Respect is everything."

Thiago Marreta @TMarretaMMA Tenha cuidado ao falar sobre a família de um homem. Respeito é tudo.

.

Be careful when you talk about the family of a man. Respect is everything. Tenha cuidado ao falar sobre a família de um homem. Respeito é tudo..Be careful when you talk about the family of a man. Respect is everything. https://t.co/SA4AbrUWro

The incident unraveled after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss. Pinkett had previously opened up about her long struggle with alopecia, which ultimately led to her shaving off her head.

Soon after the unpredictable moment unraveled, Will Smith won the Best Actor award for his performance in the film King Richard and subsequently apologized for his actions to the academy and his fellow nominees.

Inconsistent ways continue for Thiago Santos after latest UFC loss

Thiago Santos was last seen in action at the main event of UFC Fight Night 203 where he dropped a unanimous decision against Magomed Ankalaev. This was one of those fights that the 38-year-old had to win in order to make his way up the rankings and potentially get back into the title picture.

During the match, Santos seemingly gave his opponent everything he could but failed to get any real offensive momentum going against his opponent. Through five rounds of action, the Brazilian was able to land 60 significant strikes and 81 total strikes.

With his latest loss, Thiago Santos has gone 1-4 in his last five outings, dating back to his memorable title bout against Jon Jones, where he came as close as anyone to toppling the former lightweight champion on the judges’ score cards. Following his loss to Jones, Santos managed to get back in the win column when he beat Johnny Walker by unanimous decision. Another win over Ankalaev would've certainly put 'Marreta' back into title contention.

Though things haven't gone his way in his recent UFC appearances, all of his losses have come to the absolute best fighters in his division. The Brazilian can still score big and potentially climb his way back to the top, but it all depends on who his next opponent will be.

Edited by wkhuff20