This statistic reveals a whopping discrepancy between Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira's recent careers

A side-by-side comparison between the win-loss records of Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira reveals a massive discrepancy between the two in terms of success.

Since 2018, McGregor has only won a single fight while Oliveira has amassed 10 wins in a row. The Irishman is also coming off back-to-back TKO losses, while Oliveira hasn't been defeated since 2017.

McGregor's losses came against undefeated icon Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 and Dustin Poirier earlier this year. His lone victory since then came against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone back in 2020.

Meanwhile, Oliveira's streak features the who's who of lightweight contenders, including Poirier, Kevin Lee, Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler.

On Saturday night, the Brazilian champion silenced his doubters when he choked out Poirier – the man many believed to be the best lightweight in the world – to retain the crown. He also showcased his resilience by surviving the first round in which Poirier dropped him with a massive right hand.

Heading into the fight, Oliveira was listed as a slight underdog on multiple betting sites. 'Do Bronx' undoubtedly proved himself worthy of holding the 155-pound gold with his spectacular performance against Poirier.

Charles Oliveira responds to Conor McGregor's challenge

Conor McGregor appears to be banking on a title shot against Charles Oliveira in his return fight. 'The Notorious' Irishman previously stated that he's coming for whoever holds the lightweight strap when he eventually returns.

Over the weekend, McGregor found out who that man would be when Oliveira successfully defended his title against 'The Diamond.' True to form, McGregor wasted no time calling out the champion and started asking when he would face the Brazilian.

'Do Bronx' himself answered McGregor's query and challenged him to a fight this coming weekend. Of course, that wouldn't be possible as McGregor isn't cleared to compete until 2022.

As it stands, Oliveira is expected to face Justin Gaethje in his second title defense. Gaethje cemented his status as the No.1 contender after defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 268 last month.

