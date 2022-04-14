Josh Thomson insists Henry Cejudo vs. Petr Yan is a better matchup for fans than 'Triple C' vs. Aljamain Sterling 

Josh Thomson, a former Strikeforce world lightweight champion and UFC contender, believes Henry Cejudo vs. Petr Yan would be an interesting matchup that fans could get excited about.

'Triple C' recently announced on Twitter that he has re-entered the USADA testing pool. After the news, Thomson revealed excited at the prospect of Cejudo fighting 'No Mercy' upon his UFC return.

Speaking on the Weighing In podcast with co-host John McCarthy, Thomson discussed who Cejudo may face when he enters the octagon for the first time since 2020. While a title fight with Aljamain Sterling is an option, Josh Thomson thinks a fight between Cejudo and Yan would be more entertaining for the fans.

"I don't want to sound like a hater but I think he just out-wrestles Sterling. He'd [Sterling] have a hard time with his speed. I think with Yan, he out-wrestles him too, but he'd have a harder time keeping him down."

Henry Cejudo was the fourth fighter in UFC history to hold two belts simultaneously in different weight classes, successfully winning the flyweight and bantamweight titles before his retirement in 2020.

'The Messenger' last appeared in the octagon when he defended the 135-pound gold against Dominick Cruz, defeating 'The Dominator' via TKO in round two.

Watch the full episode of Weighing In below:

Could Henry Cejudo fight Alexander Volkanovski?

It isn't just the flyweight and bantamweight division being put on notice with the likely return of former double champ Henry Cejudo.

'Triple C' has also laid down a challenge to featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. 'The Great', who successfully defended his title at UFC 273 against 'The Korean Zombie', is 11-0 since joining the UFC.

While Cejudo has his sights set a third world title, Volkanovski has most recently been linked with a move up to lightweight.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo



I know I could beat



Either way, the is back!



youtu.be/leNhZx8wrDw No cringe. Just straight talk. I've entered the USADA pool.I know I could beat @alexvolkanovski . I want to become the 1st 3-division champion in UFC history. Or, he could shut up the cringe. It would be a treat for fans.Either way, theis back! No cringe. Just straight talk. I've entered the USADA pool. I know I could beat @alexvolkanovski. I want to become the 1st 3-division champion in UFC history. Or, he could shut up the cringe. It would be a treat for fans.Either way, the 👑is back! youtu.be/leNhZx8wrDw https://t.co/lsDpJMnSC8

Speculation has always followed Cejudo since his surprise retirement from fighting in 2020. It seemed as though it was always going to be temporary, although nobody knew when he was going to return. 'The Messenger' hasn't been a stranger to the octagon since his retirement either, accompanying fighters such as Deiveson Figueiredo to the cage.

The announcement of his re-entry into the USADA testing pool has come as little surprise to fans, but the direction he will take is still a mystery.

With seemingly interesting matchups all over the lighter-weight roster, it's still not confirmed whether Cejudo will look to reclaim one of his old titles or fight Volkanovski in an attempt to become the first fighter in UFC history to win three belts in different weight classes.

