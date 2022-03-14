"Make fighting kind of look like a dance" - Tom Aspinall explains why he looks up to Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya

Tom Aspinall recently revealed that fighters like Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva inspire him to record memorable performances inside the octagon.

In a recent interaction with Submission Radio's Kacper Rosolowski and Denis Shkuratov, the No.11-ranked UFC heavyweight offered fans some insight into fighters whose skills he would like to emulate inside the octagon.

Aspinall praised Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva's ability to slip their opponents' attacks and make them miss with grace and poise:

"I like watching people who make fighting kind of look like a dance, if that makes sense. If that makes any kind of sense. So people like Anderson Silva, Israel Adesanya, Naseem Hamed, obviously he's not an MMA fighter, Muhammad Ali, people like that, who, they just fight with like some crazy rhythm and just make their opponents miss like that. I love that s**t. Like, that's what I'm trying to, that's what I'm trying to achieve."

Catch Tom Aspinall's appearance on Submission Radio below:

Tom Aspinall reveals the secret behind his agility

Tom Aspinall has often been credited for being one of the more agile heavyweights who are light on their feet. In the same sit-down with Submission Radio, Aspinall revealed that it was his history as a smaller fighter that granted him this ability.

The 28-year-old revealed that he was much smaller when he started out in MMA and seemingly retained his agility through the years while moving up to heavyweight:

"I think it's because when I first started training, I wasn't, I was nowhere near as big as I am right now. So maybe that helps. Like, I started as a small guy and then, like, as I grew I just kind of kept the same style and kept working on that."

The Mancunian heavyweight is currently hurtling towards a main event clash against Alexander Volkov. The fight is set to take place at UFC Fight Night 204 at the O2 Arena in London on March 19.

