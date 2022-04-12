Tom Aspinall shows off record beating Ronda Rousey, Anderson Silva and other UFC greats

British heavyweight fighter Tom Aspinall has made an impressive start to his time in the UFC. Aspinall has fought five times in the UFC and boasts an impressive five finishes, with wins over notable names such as Andrei Arlovski and, most recently, Alexander Volkov at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall.

Perhaps even more impressive is the record that Tom Aspinall has set since making his debut in July 2020. The Manchester-born heavyweight is now the fastest fighter in UFC history to reach five wins.

Aspinall is in esteemed company, overtaking Ronda Rousey, Anderson Silva, Frank Mir, Mike Swick, and Junior dos Santos. The Englishman was quick to boast about his newly achieved record on Instagram with his fans.

See the post below:

Aspinall's latest victory over Volkov, a first-round armbar submission, earned him a 'Performance of the Night' bonus and a new record. That now means Aspinall has won four POTN bonuses in five appearances and in less time than a full three-round fight.

First time fighting infront of a crowd for Tom Aspinall

There was a question about whether or not Tom Aspinall would live up to the hype he was generating for himself. Michael Bisping pointed out in the post-fight interview with Aspinall that his fight against Volkov was the first time in his UFC tenure that he fought in front of not just a home crowd but a crowd altogether.

Since making his debut in 2020, the UFC followed COVID-19 guidelines and Aspinall's four fights before this took place in Abu Dhabi and the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. During the UFC London post-fight interview, Michael Bisping said:

"Tom, you said you'd never fought infront of a crowd, you said you didn't know how it would affect you, I dont think you did too bad."

Aspinall replied by stating:

"Listen people, I've been telling everyone all week I'm born for this! I'm ready!"

Watch the full post-fight interview here:

Aspinall was quick to point out that being in front of his own fans only motivated him, and the secret to his recent success is strong support from his father and his team, but mainly the self-belief he has when he steps into the octagon.

With five finishes in a row and notable victories over Arlovski and Volkov, a shot at a top-ranked opponent is also on the mind of Aspinall. He called out the No.3-ranked heavyweight, Australian brawler Tai Tuivasa.

Dana White is yet to confirm whether there are any talks for the two heavyweights to meet.

