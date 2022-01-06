"Don't put a pair of boxing gloves on again" - Tommy Fury calls for Jake Paul to switch to MMA, fight in the UFC

Tommy Fury has suggested that Jake Paul ought to make the transition from the sport of boxing to MMA.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, ‘TNT’ asserted that Paul refuses to face a boxer who’s closer to his own level of experience and instead boxes MMA fighters with little-to-no boxing experience.

Tommy Fury emphasized that given Jake Paul’s tendency of pursuing fights against MMA stars, he’d be better off switching to the sport and fighting in the UFC. Criticizing Paul’s sixth-round KO win over Tyron Woodley in their rematch that transpired on December 18th, Fury stated:

“He [Paul] didn’t throw a single shot. Like I said before, time and time again, there’s no head movement. There’s no thought there. He’s a raw novice. And my only thing that I wanna get done now is this fight to reschedule.”

Furthermore, Tommy Fury indicated that the rib injury and chest infection that caused him to pull out of his December matchup against 'The Problem Child' was something he had no control over.

He explained that Jake Paul refused to reschedule their December fight and then proceeded to rematch with Tyron Woodley the same month. Fury highlighted that even after knocking Woodley out, Paul has consistently refused to reschedule their fight for this year. ‘TNT’ said:

“The fact of the matter is there’s unfinished business here. And this fight needs to take place. Because how can he be serious about fighting if he’s never fought a boxer before? How can he be serious about this? He keeps referring to the UFC. If he wants to go and fight in the UFC, don’t put a pair of boxing gloves on again, and go fight in the UFC. Don’t call yourself a boxer if you’ve never even fought one.”

Watch Tommy Fury sound off against Jake Paul in the video below:

Chael Sonnen believes fight fans weren’t interested in Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight

Tommy Fury, on his part, is lobbying for a fight against Jake Paul to take place in March. Regardless, MMA legend Chael Sonnen is of the view that Fury didn’t want to fight Paul.

In a recent edition of Beyond the Fight, ‘The Bad Guy’ opined that fan interest in their matchup was extremely low, adding that Paul would be better off fighting someone else. Sonnen said:

"It's the wrong way to go. Nobody wanted to see that fight and I mean nobody. Fury didn't want the fight... Nobody wanted to see that fight in the first place. That thing was going to bomb,” Sonnen added. “The Fury fight never worked. It did not work from jump street."

