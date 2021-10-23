Conor McGregor threatens to release video of Tony Ferguson's "scared" wife after 'El Cucuy' accuses him of taking growth hormones

Conor McGregor doesn't seem to stop with his antics on Twitter. In his latest posts, the former two-division UFC champion threatened to release a video of Tony Ferguson's "scared" wife after 'El Cucuy' took a dig at the Irishman.

Ferguson accused McGregor of taking growth hormones and called him "mentally weak" and "fragile." He also slammed the Dubliner for his recent altercations with non-fighters.

"@TheNotoriousMMA Taking Growth Hormone Will Do That To Someone’s Build. You’re Mentally Weak & Your Leg Is Compromised. Your Fragile, Frail & Breakable. That GH Gon’ Make U Break Kid. Keep Pumpin’ Ya Chest Ya Cheat. Not The 1st Time God Punished You. You Like Picking On People And DJ’s? WTF Pu**y," wrote Ferguson on Twitter.

Responding to that tweet, Conor McGregor appeared to mock Ferguson's mental state. The Irishman then claimed he possesses a video that his lightweight rival's wife sent to him in fear. He also threw shade at Ferguson for his three-fight losing streak.

"@TonyFergusonXT Omg, god bless you kid. Mental basket sad case. I am going to share your scared wife’s video that was sent to us of you screaming crying as you smash your house up. What a sad ba***rd u are. No brains. Empty head. Losing streak. No management. Wife sending us videos in fear."

In his follow-up tweets, 'The Notorious' said Ferguson was tricked into signing a professional baseball contract and compared him to former player Jose Canesco, who ventured into MMA after retiring from baseball.

Conor McGregor sees himself fighting Tony Ferguson in the UFC

In another tweet, Conor McGregor confirmed he will share the octagon with Tony Ferguson in the near future. The 33-year-old also emphasized that he wants to "kill" one of his opponents, suggesting that's the only thing left for him to do inside the cage.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Me and you are fighting one day mate and I gonna end your life in there full of it. Sauce. Money. Power. I already won all the belts and the money in this game I just wanna kill one of yous rats in there now it’s the only thing left for me to do. And Watch me do it.

Yesterday, Ferguson appeared to express interest in fighting McGregor. The California native referred to the Irishman as "Mcnuggets" and said the pair had some "unfinished business" to settle.

McGregor's last fight was against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He broke his leg at the end of the first round. The Louisiana native was thus awarded victory via TKO.

Ferguson, on the other hand, last fought Beneil Dariush at UFC 262. He lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Edited by Harvey Leonard