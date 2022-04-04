"I do not believe Tony's best days are behind him" - Chael Sonnen insists Tony Ferguson can still compete at the highest level

After losing three straight fights, the MMA world has questioned how much longer Tony Ferguson will fight. When discussing 'El Cucuy' vs. Michael Chandler, former UFC fighter and current MMA analyst Chael Sonnen said:

"I do not believe Tony's best days are behind him, and I don't think he looked rusty in his last fight."

Ferguson's last fight was a unanimous decision loss to Beneil Dariush at UFC 262. Although the American has lost three straight fights, his opponents were the top three in the division. At 38 years old, 'El Cucuy' still has the opportunity to get back on track at UFC 274 on May 7.

Chandler has lost his last two fights after shocking the MMA world in his UFC debut. Both fighters tend to fight aggressively and put pressure on their opponents. Assuming that Sonnen is right about Ferguson's best days, this matchup could be a potential fight of the night.

Chael Sonnen thinks Michael Chandler will utilize wrestling against Tony Ferguson

Although Chandler tends to let his hands go in the initial minutes of the rounds, wrestling is the foundation for his MMA skills. Over the last couple of fights, opponents have relied on grappling to take down Ferguson and control the fight. Sonnen stated that 'Iron' could use that blueprint by saying:

"You can bet your a** Chandler is not going to throw lefts and rights all night with Tony. He's gonna throw a left, follow with a right to get close to get to a double leg, and put him down. That's what he saw the last couple of opponents do."

'El Cucuy' needs a win now more than ever because a fourth straight loss could be the end of his career. However, the hype around Chandler could reach low levels if he loses his third fight in a row. Both fighters need a win, but only one can come out victorious.

