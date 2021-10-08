Watch: Tony Ferguson hilariously shakes a leg in the boxing ring on occasion of Hispanic Heritage Month

Tony Ferguson uploaded a video to his Twitter handle. He's seen hilariously shaking a leg in a boxing ring on the occasion of Hispanic Heritage Month.

You can watch Tony Ferguson shake a leg in the boxing ring below:

In his last outing, 'El Cucuy' faced Beneil Dariush at UFC 262. Dariush repeatedly took the former Interim UFC lightweight champion to the mat and kept him there for the better part of the fight. The contest between the two lightweights went the distance and Beneil Dariush won the bout via unanimous decision.

The 37-year-old won the hearts of many by not giving up when Dariush had a tight heel hook applied on him. 'El Cucuy' was wincing in pain but refused to tap to the vicious submission attempt. The bout marked Ferguson's third consecutive defeat in the UFC.

The former interim UFC lightweight champion hasn't won a single bout in the past two years. Ferguson faced two opponents in 2020 and lost to both of them. He faced Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 for the interim lightweight title. 'The Highlight' outstruck Ferguson and went on to win in the final round via a TKO. No one has ever beaten up Ferguson like Gaethje did that night.

Charles Oliveira outclassed 'El Cucuy' in their bout at UFC 256. The current UFC lightweight champion put in a spectacular performance against Ferguson and won the bout via unanimous decision.

Many MMA enthusiasts believe that Tony Ferguson should retire. What they fail to notice, however, is that he faced elite lightweight competitors in the losses. One of them is currently the lightweight champion and the other two are in the top 3 of the lightweight division.

Tony Ferguson's spectacular 12-fight win streak

UFC 181 - Ferguson v Trujillo

Also Read

Despite looking like a shadow of his former self now, there was a time when Tony Ferguson was unbeatable. 'El Cucuy' went on a 12-fight win streak between 2013 and 2019.

The 37-year-old won 12 consecutive bouts against the then-top UFC stars including Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Rafael dos Anjos, Edson Barboza and Kevin Lee.

Read why Tyson Fury threatened to change his brother Tommy's last name here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh