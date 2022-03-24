"Don’t Let Em’ Tell You Ya Can’t Kid" - Tony Ferguson offers to help Jake Paul with NFL preparations

Tony Ferguson sent out a supportive message to Jake Paul after the latter revealed he's intending to pursue a career in the NFL.

The UFC lightweight star recently replied to a tweet from Paul where he stated that he's going to start training to make it to the world's leading American football league. Ferguson wrote:

"Don’t Let Em’ Tell You Ya Can’t Kid, Dream [medal emoji] Big- Champ [sunglass emoji] -CSO- [US Flag emoji, trophy emoji, Mexican flag emoji] # YouNeedHelpIGotYouCovered Defensive [football emoji] Back State Champ"

Ferguson, of course, is no stranger to hitting the gridiron. A three-sport athlete at Muskegon Catholic Central High School, Ferguson represented the academy in American football, baseball, and wrestling. He started as a defensive back for the team and won the Division 8 State Football Championship in 2000.

The comments came after Paul reiterated his plans to trade his boxing gloves for some pads and cleats. The YouTuber claimed he intends to retire from prize fighting after going 10-0 and fighting for a world title.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, the social media superstar talked up his chances of being drafted by an NFL team. He said:

"Stephen, I can run a 4.5-second 40-yard dash. You don’t think the Browns would draft me? Come on now, I can play Free Safety. I’ll be up in there scoring touchdowns. You’ll see me on SportsCenter highlight reels."

Tony Ferguson hints at boxing after watching Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Tony Ferguson was apparently encouraged to try his hand at boxing after watching Jake Paul fight Tyron Woodley. 'El Cucuy' took to Twitter to share his thoughts after the event, writing:

For now, though, Ferguson is booked for a fight against fellow lightweight star Michael Chandler. The UFC recently announced that the pair of highlight machines will collide at UFC 274 in May.

'Iron' is on a two-fight slump since winning his UFC debut against Dan Hooker at UFC 257 in January 2021. However, he has only lost to UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and top-ranked contender Justin Gaethje.

Ferguson, on the other hand, has seen a massive decline over the past few years. 'El Cucuy' is on a three-fight losing streak after going on a spectacular 12-fight winning streak from 2013-2020.

