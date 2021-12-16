"Carla's the biggest challenge out there right now" - Trevor Wittman on who he would like to see Rose Namajunas fight next

Renowned mixed martial arts coach Trevor Wittman feels his trainee Rose Namajunas should defend her UFC women's strawweight championship against No.2-ranked contender Carla Esparza next.

Esparza has already defeated Namajunas on the finale of The Ultimate Fighter: A Champion Will Be Crowned, which was the 20th edition of the reality television series. She won via third-round submission to claim the inaugural UFC strawweight belt.

Speaking to MMA Junkie in a recent interview, Wittman noted that 'Cookie Monster' is the toughest challenge out there for 'Thug' right now. He added that he wants Namajunas to get a win back versus Esparza.

"Yeah, I think Carla is the biggest challenge out there right now. She beat Rose and that was where our team really came together. You know I thought us coaches made some big horrible decisions in that fight. I was almost too much of a fan. I watched her in Ultimate Fighter submitting everybody and I didn't talk to her about a five-round fight. Like there are a lot of things. I want that back as a coach. I think Carla's the toughest fight out there, stylistically. She is a grinder and whatever the UFC thinks maybe it's just marketability. But I am open to fight anybody honestly. It is like new challenges are great. Rose has got every one of her rematches back that she's lost to. So that would be cool to get back."

Trevor Wittman claimed the 'Coach of the Year' honor at the World MMA awards last week

Trevor Wittman was named the 'Coach of the Year' at the 13th World MMA Awards conducted by the Fighters Only magazine at Worre Studios in Las Vegas, Nevada, last Friday.

On November 6th, Wittman guided three of his fighters — welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Rose Namajunas and No.1-ranked lightweight contender Justin Gaethje — to the octagon at UFC 268 inside New York's Madison Square Garden.

“It feels so good to come up here and support my athletes. I call myself a very high-level cheerleader.” World #MMAAwards results: Trevor Wittman wins “Coach of the Year.”“It feels so good to come up here and support my athletes. I call myself a very high-level cheerleader.” World #MMAAwards results: Trevor Wittman wins “Coach of the Year.” “It feels so good to come up here and support my athletes. I call myself a very high-level cheerleader.” https://t.co/A9kf2xaO8S

Usman, Namajunas and Gaethje all picked up wins at the event. Defeating Colby Covington, Zhang Weili and Michael Chandler, respectively, by decisions on the main card. Much to the delight of their 47-year-old American trainer and the owner of ONX Sports, Wittman.

