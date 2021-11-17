"He wasn't a man of his word" - Tyron Woodley believes Jake Paul doesn't want to run the fight back after 'The Problem Child' "got gassed & ran" in their first bout

Tyron Woodley feels YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul didn't keep up his word and grant the former UFC welterweight champion a rematch because he was "gassed" following their first fight in August this year.

'The Problem Child' defeated 'The Chosen One' via split-decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. It was Woodley's first professional boxing bout, while Paul had three knockout wins prior to the Ohio encounter.

Jake Paul promised his rival a rematch if he got an 'I Love Jake Paul' tattoo. Despite the delay, Tyron Woodley eventually got the tattoo towards the end of September. However, he wasn't granted a second fight.

Woodley has now taken to Twitter to suggest that Paul is running away from him and looking past him due to fear.

"Watched this for the 1st time! Every single word here happened. He got gassed & ran. He didnt want to run it back. He wasnt a man of his word. Got hit w/ #Culture @jakepaul & Tyron Woodley MVP Face 2 Face Interview with Ariel Helwani," said Woodley.

See what Tyron Woodley tweeted out regarding Jake Paul denying him a rematch below:

Tyron T-Wood Woodley @TWooodley Watched this for the 1st time! 😳😳Every single word here happened. He got gassed & ran. He didnt want to run it back. He wasnt a man of his word. Got hit w/ #Culture @jakepaul & Tyron Woodley MVP Face 2 Face Interview with Ariel Helwani |... youtu.be/ZX1xtqAQ_8M via @YouTube

Paul (4-0) will now square off against fellow unbeaten boxer Tommy Fury (7-0), the half-brother of heavyweight world boxing champion Tyson Fury, on December 18.

Tyron Woodley was recently challenged to a boxing bout by the returning Dan Hardy

Tyron Woodley and former UFC welterweight title challenger Dan Hardy exchanged words on Twitter a few days ago after 'The Outlaw' ridiculed Woodley's 'I Love Jake Paul' tattoo.

Hardy was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome in 2013 and was forced to retire from MMA. However, he has now been cleared to return to action after eight years.

Dan Hardy recently revealed that he had sent a boxing contract to Tyron Woodley to challenge him to a fight. But 'The Chosen One' has apparently refused to agree to the clash.

"So you’re not going to sign the contract then, @TWoodley? You’ve proved my point for me. You actually are the Frozen One. Couldn’t beat a YouTube kid so definitely won’t fight someone who’s been out for a decade," said Hardy.

See Dan Hardy's post about Tyron Woodley not signing a contract to fight him below:

Dan Hardy @danhardymma



You’ve proved my point for me. You actually are the Frozen One. ❄️



So you're not going to sign the contract then, @TWooodley You've proved my point for me. You actually are the Frozen One. ❄️Couldn't beat a YouTube kid so definitely won't fight someone who's been out for a decade. 🤣

Edited by Josh Evanoff