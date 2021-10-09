"His little pretty wife won't recognize him after the fight" - Tyson Fury promises 'total obliteration of dosser' Deontay Wilder 

WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is determined to pummel Deontay Wilder. He takes on the American boxer for a third time on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Fury opened up on how he believes he will thump Wilder this weekend during the ceremonial weigh-in:

"It means total obliteration of a dosser. Total annihilation. That's what it means to me. 277 pounds, I'm going to put him in the royal infirmary after this fight. Don't worry about that... With him severely hurt on the floor, smashed to bits, looks like he's been run over by an 18-wheeler truck. He was complaining last time that he had a cracked skull and injured arm. I really can't wait for Saturday night. He'll be unrecognizable after the fight. His little pretty wife won't recognize him after the fight," said Fury.

Watch Tyson Fury speak at the weigh-in ahead of the Deontay Wilder bout below:

Fury and Wilder stretched each other to their limits when they first fought to a split decision draw in December 2018. 'The Bronze Bomber' was the WBC champion at the time.

'The Gypsy King' later won the rematch in February 2020 and claimed both the WBC and the vacant The Ring heavyweight belts.

An undisputed heavyweight championship fight against Oleksandr Usyk for the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 is unlikely

Tyson Fury was touted to defend his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles against former WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in 2020-21. But the undisputed championship bout didn't materialize.

Joshua went on to drop his belts to Oleksandr Usyk last month. Now, the undisputed showdown between Usyk and the winner of Fury vs. Wilder 3 doesn't seem like it will happen anytime soon.

According to a World Boxing Council (WBC) statement, as tweeted by boxing journalist Michael Benson, either Fury or Wilder will face interim heavyweight champ Dillian Whyte next, provided he beats Otto Wallin at the end of this month:

"The WBC have now officially confirmed that the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III will be ordered to defend vs Dillian Whyte next, providing he beats Otto Wallin on Oct 30th and they can't make an undisputed fight vs Oleksandr Usyk (who must rematch Anthony Joshua)," read Benson's Twitter post.

Both Britain's Tyson Fury (30-0-1) and Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk (19-0) are unbeaten in their careers so far. Meanwhile, Deontay Wilder's (42-1-1) only loss came against Fury and Anthony Joshua (24-2) has suffered two defeats, against Usyk and Andy Ruiz Jr. respectively.

