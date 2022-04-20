"The best UFC heavyweight fighter in years" - Tyson Fury's father heaps praise on Tom Aspinall, vows to be cageside when he fights for the title

Boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's father John Fury believes Tom Aspinall is the best heavyweight to have graced the UFC octagon in a long time.

During a chat with TheMacLife, Fury was asked about Aspinall's performance at the UFC London event last month. The 57-year-old lauded the Englishman and expressed his wish to be present in Aspinall's corner when he goes on to fight for UFC gold.

"Magnificent. For me, he's the best UFC heavyweight fighter in years. Him and his father has come a long way, like me and Tyson's come a long way, and props to him. I've known him for a few years. They're beautiful people. He's a lovely young man and he's got a great family. His dad's support is like mine, undeniable. He's just gonna go from strength to strength. And you watch, when all this is over, we're all going to attend the big night when he fights for that big belt and he's gonna win it."

Catch TheMacLife's interview with John Fury below:

John's son Tyson Fury will return to action on April 23. 'The Gypsy King' will take on Dillian Whyte in a heavyweight clash at Wembley Stadium in London.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte official fight poster… Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte official fight poster… https://t.co/ubaa6Bg9EM

Tom Aspinall is undefeated in the UFC

Tom Aspinall is having an incredible run in the UFC right now. The 29-year-old has won all five of his appearances in the octagon. Aspinall has also earned a Performance of the Night bonus for four out of those five outings.

Aspinall's most recent appearance came on March 19 when he headlined UFC London against Alexander Volkov in a five-round clash. The 12-2 fighter made quick work of Volkov and finished him via armbar submission in the very first round.

If Aspinall keeps stacking up wins like this, it won't be long before we see the 29-year-old compete in a title fight. When he does, he now knows he'll have John Fury rooting him on from octagon-side.

Edited by Harvey Leonard