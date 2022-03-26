"He's a b*tch for pressing charges" - UFC welterweight Daniel Rodriguez slams Colby Covington for calling cops on Jorge Masvidal

Daniel Rodriguez recently gave his take on Jorge Masvidal's run-in with the law following Colby Covington's complaint to the police. In the wake of these developments, Rodriguez went off on Covington for pressing charges against his former teammate and friend.

While in conversation with TMZ Sports, Rodriguez suggested that Covington's pressing charges did not surprise him at all. He admitted that commenting on someone's family and kids would eventually result in an altercation.

"Honestly, bro, you got to expect that out of Colby Covington, you know. He's a b***h for pressing charges and if I got a message for him, it's snitches get stitches around here homie, you know. That's a big, how you gonna like go and talk about someone's family and then you can't handle one, he runs up on you defending his family and then go and press charges. You look like a punk bro."

Catch Daniel Rodriguez's interaction with TMZ Sports below:

In the aftermath of his altercation with Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal was charged with one count of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm and one count of criminal mischief.

Masvidal was subsequently released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami on a $15,000 bond. If found guilty, he risks a 15-year-long stint in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for second-degree felony aggravated battery.

Jorge Masvidal released from prison following arrest

Following his arrest, a video emerged documenting Jorge Masvidal leaving police custody. His face was being covered by a member of his entourage. Footage of the same was released by Local10 News, an ABC-affiliated television station licensed to Miami.

Watch Masvidal's release from law enforcement custody below:

Covington and Masvidal most recently featured in a welterweight bout against each other at UFC 272. The action unfolded at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on March 5.

Covington managed to overcome the challenge presented by Masvidal, winning the fight by way of unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest 49-46, 50-44, 50-45 in favor of 'Chaos'.

