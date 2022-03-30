"All felonies dismissed" - Update on Chael Sonnen case following his hearing in Las Vegas this morning

After a recent hearing in Las Vegas, Chael Sonnen had all of his felony charges dismissed.

Sonnen made headlines in December of last year after he was involved in a violent incident at a hotel in Las Vegas. The MMA Analyst was arrested and charged with five counts of battery. However, those charges were dropped in January, and a new criminal complaint was filed against him in the Las Vegas Justice Court on the 16th of this month.

In a recent take on the case, Oscar Willis from TheMacLife, gave an update via his official Twitter handle. He wrote:

"Chael Sonnen’s case has had all felonies dismissed and will resort back to the original charges filed, per an amendment hearing in Las Vegas today."

As per reports, Sonnen was involved in an incident of violence where he was allegedly accused of hitting people, including a woman. As per the charges, the former UFC contender used "force of violence" over the victim.

Sonnen punched and kicked and pushed the victims and even tried to strangle one of them.

Chael Sonnen applauds Paul Craig for calling out Anthony Smith

Chael Sonnen recently heaped praise on Paul Craig after the Scottish fighter called out Anthony Smith, the No. 5 ranked fighter in the UFC light heavyweight division.

Paul Craig scored an impressive win against Ukraninan fighter Nikita Krylov at UFC London. he won the bout via an impressive submission at the 03:57 mark of the first round.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen, while commending the fighter for his performance at the UFC event, also praised him for calling 'Lionheart'.

Commenting on 'Bearjew's move, Sonnen said:

"When Craig was done, he called out Anthony Smith. He called out Anthony Smith... god d**n that was a good idea. Something has been going on with Lionheart (Anthony Smith)... I cannot get an answer on what it was, something, I got to leave it at something. He wants to fight to the point that he told me I will even go up a weight class. I will even go a weight class...that is how badly he wants to get back in there."

Sonnen believes this is a good opportunity for Smith to return to the octagon and put on an impressive performance like before. He also stated that if the two fight, it would be a great opportunity for Craig to put his skills to the test against such a high-ranked opponent.

