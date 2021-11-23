Valentina Shevchenko felicitated by the President of her home country Kyrgyzstan

Valentina Shevchenko received a hero's welcome in her home country of Kyrgyzstan.

The UFC women's flyweight champion received a warm welcome from her compatriots after successfully defending her title at UFC 266. On top of that, Shevchenko was also given the privilege of meeting the Kyrgyzstani President Sadry Japarov, who presented her with a token of appreciation.

The 33-year-old UFC superstar was clearly ecstatic as she posted several photos of her homecoming on Instagram. In one of the posts, Shevchenko posted a photo of herself with Japarov with a message that read:

"Meeting with our president Sadyr Japarov! I Thank you Sadyr Nurgozhoevich, that sport for you is an integral part of the country'sdevelopment! I was very pleased when you called after the fight to congratulate me and now I am veryhappy to see you in person ! You do a lot to make ourKyrgyzstan prosper!" [Translated from Russian to English]

Valentina Shevchenko is one of the most dominant champions in UFC history. She is fresh off a fourth consecutive KO/TKO victory after making light work of Lauren Murphy at UFC 266. 'Bullet' has been an unstoppable force since moving from bantamweight to flyweight.

Valentina Shevchenko to star in a movie with Halle Berry

After conquering the octagon, Valentina Shevchenko will hope to find similar success in the film industry as she joins Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry in the upcoming film Bruised, which will drop on Netflix on November 24.

Bruised follows the story of a disgraced MMA fighter who searches for redemption inside the cage. The film also gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the struggles that MMA fighters go through.

In an interview with Screen Rant Plus, Valentina Shevchenko gave a brief description of what fans could expect from the movie. She said:

"It's everything like this. It definitely sacrifices. It's more about this struggle, this fight, the inner fight, not just with your opponent, but with yourself, because you're inside. It's very hard, but when you can go over it, you find yourself, you get this open mindset and you just feel happy. This is what's about, this movie, to find yourself through the struggles. And it's not about the fear of your opponent, it's like a fear of fighting yourself, but it's kind of reflecting in the eyes, this fear of your opponent."

Watch the full interview below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch: Is the UFC growing bigger than American Football?

Edited by C. Naik