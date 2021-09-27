Valentina Shevchenko poses with the UFC ring girls in stance against Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments

Valentina Shevchenko shared a picture of herself posing with the UFC ring girls on Instagram with the caption: "Beauty will save the world!"

Valentina Shevchenko's post is seemingly a stance against Khabib Nurmagomedov's controversial take on ring girls.

'Bullet' never shys away from showing her support for the UFC's octagon girls. After her dominant win against Lauren Murphy in the co-main event of UFC 266, Shevchenko spoke about their importance in the post-fight press conference.

"Beautiful women is a decoration of any event. And I want people to know that. And no one have right to say that they are useless. Because they on the place where they have to be. They were here at the beginning. And it's like, no matter you will come in any event and you will see beautiful women. You as a man, like everyone, enjoy it. It's kind of like beautiful, right. And this is decorations. That's why this is my message that beautiful women is a decoration of any event."

Watch Valentina Shevchenko give her take on ring girls below:

This isn't the first time Valentina Shevchenko has spoken about the importance of ring girls in the sport of MMA. 'Bullet' was among the first to speak out against Khabib Nurmagomedov's opinion of their place in the sport.

'The Eagle' has been in the headlines ever since he publicly spoke about his thoughts on the girls. The former lightweight champion received blacklash from a significant number of MMA fans and fighters for his controversial remarks.

The Dagestani revealed that he would not be having ring girls in his own MMA promotion, the Eagle Fighting Championship. Nurmagomedov further went on to suggest that they're the most unnecessary people in the entirety of MMA.

Valentina Shevchenko disagrees with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Valentina Shevchenko had already revealed that she disagrees with Khabib Nurmagomedov's take prior to her fight this past weekend. In an interview with James Lynch, the UFC women's flyweight champion asserted that ring girls have been a part of MMA ever since the sport's inception.

"They were (there) since the beginning of the UFC, they were (there) since the beginning of everything. And to say they don't belong to martial arts, it's so bad. It's so not, not right because they are. They are part. And it's kind of like, without all of this, any fighter would not be in the position of where he is right now... All these little details, they fulfill the full picture."

