Watch: Valentina Shevchenko shows off dancing skills on the set of Netflix movie 'Bruised' co-starring Halle Berry 

Valentina Shevchenko recently took to Instagram to share a clip in which she is seen gracefully dancing on the set of the Netflix movie 'Bruised'.

You can watch the clip below:

'Bruised' had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and will drop worldwide on Netflix next month. The film marks both UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko's first major role and actress Halle Berry's directorial debut.

'Bullet' not only stars in the movie alongside the Oscar winner, but also helped with the technical aspects of the fight scenes. This side of the job included intense training and sparring sessions with Berry to prepare her to look like a real MMA fighter.

Berry was also trained by featherweight veteran Brian Ortega for her performance in 'Bruised'. Berry is a longtime MMA fan and has been cage-side at many UFC events.

Based on the trailer for 'Bruised', Berry’s character, Jackie Justice is a former UFC fighter who is down on her luck. She ends up embracing her role as a single parent, and fights her way back to the point where she gets to face a character played by Shevchenko in an Invicta fight.

Watch the trailer below:

Valentina Shevchenko has the most consecutive title defenses currently in a single UFC division

Valentina Shevchenko faced Lauren Murphy at UFC 266 last month. The UFC women's flyweight champion defeated Murphy via TKO in the fourth round and the bout marked her sixth successful title defense inside the octagon.

Shevchenko defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 231 via unanimous decision and became the UFC women's flyweight champion. Since then, the 33-year-old has successfully defended her title against flyweight contenders Jessica Eye, Liz Carmouche, Katlyn Chookagian, Jennifer Maia, Jessica Andrade and Lauren Murphy.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA Valentina Shevchenko TKOs Lauren Murphy and now has the longest title reign among current UFC champs with 6 defenses. #UFC266 Valentina Shevchenko TKOs Lauren Murphy and now has the longest title reign among current UFC champs with 6 defenses. #UFC266 https://t.co/8tYNqy5TLC

The victory against 'Lucky' made her the current champion with the most consecutive defenses in a single UFC division with six. 'Bullet' is ahead of Amanda Nunes (five successful defenses in the bantamweight division), welterweight champ Kamaru Usman (four) and middleweight champ Israel Adesanya (three).

Watch: When other fighters got the better of Conor McGregor in trash talk

Edited by Jack Cunningham